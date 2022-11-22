Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Election Information in The Examiner Was Invaluable

I live in Ossining and when I went to bed on Election Night, Pete Harckham, who was favored to become our new state senator after all the lines were redrawn, was way behind in the vote count to Gina Arena. When I checked the results online Wednesday morning, Harckham had come from way behind and won. 

How this happened was not explained (at least as far as I saw) on News12 or Lohud. It was explained, however, in Martin Wilbur’s article I saw online on Wednesday. which was in this past Tuesday’s print edition.

Just wanted to say thank you for your thorough coverage of all the local races. We do appreciate it.

Victor Eichorn
Ossining

