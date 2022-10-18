Electing Simon Carey Would Be a Win for Kent, Lake District

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I have known Simon Carey and his wife for almost 20 years. I have seen his children grow up in the Lake Carmel Park District and was especially pleased last summer to see that his oldest daughter had become one of our Lake Carmel lifeguards.

So, I could not be prouder to learn that after knowing of Simon’s involvement in many community activities, his four-year service on the Planning Board and his wife’s membership on the Lake Carmel Advisory Committee, my neighbor Simon Carey is running for Kent Town Board.

First, he is an all-around good person, a fine father and a neighbor you can trust. Also important, since no current member of the Town Board is a Lake Carmel Park District resident, it is important to elect one. Simon is the only candidate running who lives in the lake district. He knows how important it is to maintain the quality of all of Kent’s lakes because the lakes are what brings us all together.

Two big projects will be coming up – the repair of the dam and the rebuilding of the community center. Simon has the business knowledge and engineering skills to be at the table advocating for our needs when those discussions are held.

Please join me in supporting Simon Carey for Kent Town Board

Christina MurphyBorg

Lake Carmel