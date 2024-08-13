Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Elaine Marie Walker, 95, of High Point, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Born October 16, 1928, in Holyoke, MA, she was the daughter of Louis and Marie Reindeau.

Raised in Malone, NY, she graduated from Franklin Academy High School in 1946. She married Robert D. Walker on June 14, 1947.

After raising 8 children with Bob in Shrub Oak, NY, and working in her husband’s Veterinarian Clinic, Elaine obtained her RN degree in 1975 and her Bachelor of Science Nursing degree in 1979 from Pace University. Elaine was head Infection Control Nurse for Putnam Community Hospital prior to retiring with Bob in North Carolina in 1988.

During retirement, Elaine was a member of the Home and Hospice Ministry and the Ladies Guild through the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Elaine was also a Master Gardener and a member of the Sylvan Square dancers.

Several years after Bob’s death in 1997, Elaine moved to Pennybyrn Retirement Home, where she enjoyed many friends and family visits throughout the years.

Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and two sons, David and John. She is survived by her younger brother, James Riendeau; six children, Ann (Mike) Williams of GA, Jimmy Walker of FL, JT (Mike) Hinchman of CO, Mary (Joe) Watson of NM, Matt (Michelle) Walker of WA, Greg (Chris) Walker of NY; 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Elaine was a very hardworking mom who loved her family deeply. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was sweet and kind to all and will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial mass for Elaine on August 10 at 4 PM at Pennybyrn, 109 Penny Rd. High Point, NC 27260.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to help end hunger and poverty through Heifer International at WWW.heifer.org.