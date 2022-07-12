Eileen Carter

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Eileen Mary Carter of Yorktown Heights passed away on July 7. She was 95.

Eileen was born in New York City on Oct. 5, 1926, to John and Mae Hart. Eileen grew up in the Inwood section of New York City and moved to Succasunna, N.J. in 1957 where she raised her family. Eileen taught third grade at St. Theresa’s Catholic School for 30 years before retiring with her husband, Al, to Palm Coast, Fla. In retirement she loved to golf with the Nifty Niners and was a member of the Pine Lakes Golf Club and the Palm Coast Historical Society. Eileen was an avid volunteer at St. Theresa’s Church and School in Succasunna and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and Catholic School in Palm Coast.

Eileen was a beloved mother and grandmother and expectant great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Paul Vincent Carter. She was grandmother to Matthew, Christopher and Lauren Moran, aunt to Phillip, Billy and Barbara Hart and mother-in-law to James Moran. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Robert Carter, and her two daughters, Janet Moran and Nancy Carter.

Family and friends honored Eileen’s life at Yorktown Funeral Home in Shrub Oak on July 10. A Mass of Christian burial took place on July 11 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Cortlandt Manor. Interment followed at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, N.J.