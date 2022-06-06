Eclectic Tavern Dining at Thornwood’s Morris Park Inn Kitchen

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Morris Gut

The kitchen has opened at the new Morris Park Inn in Thornwood in the Rose Hill Shopping Center. Proprietor Steve Poli and his amiable crew are serving an eclectic tavern menu to go along with their craft beer and spirits bar.

Poli, who also owns the bustling Morris Park Inn in the Bronx, has completed a renovation of the new eatery. There is seasonal seating outside.

As you enter the premises, you’ll notice the long 15-tap beer bar enhanced by large screen TVs, stressed brick walls and an unusual treetop-like ceiling overhead with contemporary lighting.

The kitchen is manned by Chef Eric who had previously put his talents to work at Rye Roadhouse in Rye. His kitchen serves eclectic finger foods, small plates and large platters and desserts.

Fine starters include French onion soup, nachos supreme, beer battered cod fish bites, Baja crispy fish tacos and pulled pork, Buffalo chicken or beef sliders. There are wings galore with a choice of sauce or dry rub. The sharable big MPI Platter includes a choice of four items among the mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese bites, chicken fingers, onion rings, fried pickles, jalapeño poppers, popcorn shrimp, rice balls or broccoli cheddar bites.

There’s chopped Cobb salad, hefty burgers, wraps and sandwiches or plates such as mussels with spaghetti, baby back ribs, fried seafood combo and center cut pork chops. Big juicy burgers come with a choice of toppings. A children’s menu is available.

Save room such desserts such as chocolate mousse cheesecake or ask Chef Eric if he has prepared his popular bread pudding.

If you enjoy live entertainment, MPI Thornwood has kicked off a music schedule on June 12, 19 and 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. The same reasonably priced menu is served seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Morris Park Inn is located at 652 Columbus Ave. in Thornwood in the Rose Hill Shopping Center. Info: 914-495-3004 or visit www.morrisparkinn.com.

The Raconteur Opens in Pleasantville

Michael Boulos opened The Raconteur Bar & Kitchen in April, a casually upscale spot to enjoy elevated cocktails and nibbles. Boulos had previously worked at the former Restaurant North in Armonk.

The handsome space is warm and inviting, highlighted by a cozy marble-topped bar and seating, dark wood and brick walls, a candled fireplace, a portrait of Mark Twain and colorful surreal prints by Frank Moth art. There is another pleasant room in the rear.

The menu offers a seasonal selection of locally sourced global specialties. Look for small plates, appetizers, cheese and charcuterie such as devil’s eggs, honey roasted carrots, crabby toasts with jumbo lump crabmeat and truffled burrata. Sharable cheese and charcuterie platters include the Ploughman’s Platter, the Italiano, Frenchy’s Feast and the Spaniard’s Spread.

Dropped in a couple of times in recent weeks and enjoyed cocktails and lush glasses of Rioja Crianza red wine along with a bar snack of Southern-style pimiento cheese with hot pepper jelly and saltines.

There are weekday Happy Hours featuring specially priced cocktails and beverages served Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Raconteur is a short walk from the Jacob Burns Film Center and the Metro-North station.

The Raconteur Bar & Kitchen is located at 10 Marble Ave. in Pleasantville. Info: 914-762-4040 or visit www.theraconteurbar.com.

Curry on Purdy Serves a Buffet

The exotic sounds, sights, scents and flavors of regional India cuisine continue to come alive at Curry on Purdy in Harrison. The popular restaurant has started serving an all-you-can-eat daily lunch buffet that includes up to a dozen selections from salads to main courses, desserts and condiments.

Curry on Purdy opened on Purdy Street in Harrison in the space formerly occupied by Risoli’s Tavern during the pandemic. The restaurant has been gaining a foothold among Indian foodies in the area.

The menu at Curry on Purdy is extensive and offers dishes from all over India. On the buffet, look for changing specialties including crispy samosas; mango shrimp; crispy pakora fritters; Purdy special goat curry; the aloo gobi made with potatoes and cauliflower; mushroom mutter masala; saag with vegetables, meat, fish or shrimp; the flavorful Rogan josh with lamb or salmon; and Goan or Malabar curry. There’s chicken tandoori, too.

A variety of Indian beers or a glass of mango lassi will help you wash it all down.

For dessert, try the Purdy special kheer, the Bengali rasamalai; the hot Gulab Jamun or the Gajar Halwa prepared with shredded carrots.

The buffet is $17.99 on weekdays and $19.99 on weekends.

If you like getting in front of a mic, live karaoke is held Wednesday evenings starting at 7 p.m.

Curry on Purdy is located at 7 Purdy St. in Harrison, down the street from the Metro-North station. Open seven days a week. Info: 914-600-8500 or visit www.curryonpurdy.com.

New Menu, Hours at Wolf & Warrior

Owner and Brewmeister Michael Chiltern brought White Plains Wolf & Warrior, its first microbrewery, three years ago and it’s a good one. He has updated the hours and is now serving his brews and a new menu all afternoon and evening starting at noon, Tuesday through Sunday. The open-air backyard has been expanded with extra seating.

You’re in good hands on the floor with Christa and the crew. A daily selection of brews is listed on the big colorful blackboard. Comforting new specialties coming out of Chef Melvin’s kitchen include birria tacos; the Blazin’ Wings; hand-cut free range chicken tenders; a variety of burgers; and Slammin’ Sandwiches such as the South Paw Philly Cheesesteak. Enjoyed my Passion Wolf IPA there recently.

Wolf & Warrior Brewing is located at 195A E. Post Rd. in White Plains. Info: 914-368-8617 or visit www.wolfandwarrior.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for more than 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.