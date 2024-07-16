Early Voting and Vote By Mail Option Have Many Advantages

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Remember when there was just one-day voting? Asking your boss for time off to vote? Stay-at-home mothers paying for babysitters? Mothers who didn’t have money for babysitters having to haul youngsters to the polls?

One-day voting is a thing of the past, it’s history.

On Sept. 20, 2023, Gov. Hochul signed Chapter 481 of the Laws of 2023, establishing the New York Early Mail Voter Act. As of Jan. 1, the law took effect and applies to all elections moving forward, establishing an additional method of voting early by mail. Any registered voter may apply for early mail or absentee ballots.

Early mail voting advantages include:

Allows you to take time to mark and review your ballot at home. You’re on your own time frame. Avoids problems of finding your polling place and where to park. No more long lines. Eliminates concern about disability access. Avoids voter machine breakdown.

You can apply for early mail ballots online, by letter or at the Westchester Board of Elections, 25 Quarroppas St., White Plains, N.Y. 10601.

The Westchester Board of Elections website can tell you where to find your early voting place and schedule availability for voting. You just need to choose a convenient time. Early voting places are not usually the same as your poll on Election Day. Plus, there are shorter lines.

Early voting is a gift of our democracy. Take advantage of it.

Karen Sevell Greenbaum

Croton-on-Hudson