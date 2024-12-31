Dive Oyster House Marks Three Years With Land and Sea Specials

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

Cousins Kenny Neziraj and John Lluka opened Dive Oyster House in Briarcliff Manor just over three years ago, a cozy boutique restaurant serving an exceptional seafood-themed menu.

They have updated their winter bill-of-fare with titillating seasonal specialties from land and sea.

Neziraj is a 20-year veteran of the restaurant business. He had previously worked at such notable venues as Valbella in Old Greenwich, Conn. and the legendary Sparks Steakhouse in Manhattan. Neziraj was one of the original partners at KEE Oyster House in White Plains before opening Dive. The duo also operates Fratteli’s Trattoria in Croton-on-Hudson.

It is at Dive where they enjoy showing off their considerable hospitality and culinary skills. The inviting 65-seat dining room and bar are cozy and comfortable. The unique glistening bar is a sight: look through the artsy, customized glass bar top onto a tapestry of seashells. Dining is encouraged at the bar and in the clubby semi-divided dining room.

On a cold winter day there is nothing like a bowl of their fresh New England clam chowder. Great flavor! Neziraj might surprise you with a complementary bag of house-made potato chips. There are also colorful salads and a soothing lobster bisque served with traditional chips. A tray of pristine oysters is another good way to start your meal, or perhaps share a dramatic multitier shellfish platter.

A fresh, grilled whole branzino was a pleasing recent indulgence. Fresh salmon, too. You can also try a fine linguine with white clam sauce; black noodles with chopped lobster and shrimp; two-pound lobsters, which are market-priced daily; seafood risotto with shrimp and scallops in a truffle cream sauce; Berkshire pork chop; and delicious parmesan-crusted chicken. There are Connecticut-style lobster rolls, too.

There is a daily two-course Power Lunch for $29. Happy hours are Sunday to Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. featuring $15 small plates such as sliders and baby back ribs. Specialty-priced cocktails are $10 and beers are $5. Dive’s Shellfish Tuesday feature $2 oysters all day. On Wednesdays, steaks are $59 for two, with all the trimmings.

Save room for sweet indulgences such as smooth key lime cheesecake, mixed berry tart, old-fashioned chocolate fudge cake or the popular bomba with vanilla and chocolate gelato.

Dive Oyster House is located at 1201 Pleasantville Rd. in Briarcliff Manor. Appetizers and main courses at lunch and dinner range from $14 to $39. Open seven days for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There’s also a Sunday brunch. Casual dress. Free parking. Reservations suggested.

Info and reservations: 914-236-3911 or visit www.diveoysterhouse.com.

New Menu at Jill’s

Partners Ro Flanagan and Chef Brendan Donohue, proprietors of popular newcomer Jill’s Bar & Restaurant in Mamaroneck, have updated their seasonal menu. Jill’s is a colorful ode to modern Ireland serving a winning combination of gastropub favorites and modern-American and European specialties sprinkled with a good dose of hospitality.

The fried chicken sandwich is a winner. There’s also a wonderful lobster Cobb salad; eight-hour braised beef short ribs; a fresh ahi tuna bowl; a mighty good Reuben on rye; Shepherd’s Pie; Irish scotch eggs; lamb lollipops; and beer-battered cod and chips.

Along with partner Shane Clifford, Flanagan and Donohue also operate the popular Jack’s Bar & Kitchen in Eastchester.

Jill’s Bar & Restaurant is located at 100 W. Boston Post Rd. in Mamaroneck, across from Harbor Island Park. There are happy hours and a weekend brunch. Closed Mondays. Info: 914-341-1776 or visit www.jillsbarandrestaurant.com.

Peppino’s Ristorante

The Italian aromas wafting from this kitchen are always compelling. Proprietor Joseph DiScala has been operating this southern Italian restaurant for nearly 35 years. It’s housed in a restored vintage building next to the Katonah Metro-North station.

I stopped in recently for some holiday cheer. Got a seat at the cozy mirrored bar. The handsome wood and stone dining areas are highlighted by horse country artworks. The kitchen serves up the old-time religion with a modern touch.

On a recent late afternoon, I noticed a platter of large and tempting Italian sfogliatelle lobster tail pastries sitting on a corner of the bar. My friendly bartender revealed they were from Fleetwood Bakery, one of its longstanding signature treats. This past year, Fleetwood expanded from its original Mount Vernon bakeshop and opened a second location in Pleasantville.

I was asked: “Would you like to taste one?” It was music to my ears and a decadent creamy indulgence for my palate.

Check out such dishes as the mozzarella in Carozza; linguini with red or white clam sauce; traditional lasagna; chicken scarpariello; zuppa di pesce; pork chop pizzaiola; and veal or chicken parmigiana. There are plenty of meatballs and broccoli rabe to go around, too.

Peppino’s Ristorante is located at 116 Katonah Ave. in Katonah. Info: 914-232-3212 or visit www.peppinosristorante.com.

Winter Farmers Markets

So, winter just started, and you miss visiting your favorite farmer’s market? Some of our most popular markets operate all winter, and while you may not get the robust harvest that you might in the other seasons, it’s still a good place to pick up a variety of artisanal goods, including meats, cheeses, jams, breads and more.

Here are some local markets. Happy grazing.

Ossining Winter Farmers Market, corner of Spring and Main streets, Ossining. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: Visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Pleasantville Farmers Market, 10 Memorial Plaza (in the train station parking lot), Pleasantville. Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon through March. Info: Visit www.pleasantvillefarmersmarket.org.

Larchmont Winter Farmers Market, Chatsworth Avenue and Myrtle Boulevard (in the Metro-North upper lot), Larchmont. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: Visit www.downtoearthmarkets.com.

Irvington Winter Farmers’ Market, Main Street School Auditorium, 101 Main St., Irvington. Second and fourth Sundays of each month, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: Visit www.theirvingtonfarmersmarket.org.

Hastings-on-Hudson Farmers Market, 131 Southside Ave., Hastings-on-Hudson (in the commuter parking lot). First and third Saturdays of each month, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: Visit www.hastingsfarmersmarket.org.

Gossett’s Farm Market, Gossett Brothers Nursery, 1202 Old Post Rd. (Route 35), South Salem. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: Visit www.gossettbrothers.com.

Cold Spring Indoor Farmers Market, Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: Visit www.coldspringfarmersmarket.org.

Hudson Valley Regional Farmers’ Market, at the Hudson Valley Cerebral Palsy Association, 15 Mount Ebo Rd. South, Brewster. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: Visit the market’s Facebook page.

Westport Farmers Market at Gilbertie’s Herb Farms, 7 Sylvan Lane, Westport, Conn. Thursdays (through Mar. 6), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: Visit www.westportfarmersmarket.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.