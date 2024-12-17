Distraction-free Driving: How to Protect Yourself From Sun Glare Behind the Wheel

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Danny Johananoff

You’re heading to work in the morning, and the sun glares into your eyes. It’s annoying, and it’s dangerous – for everyone on the road.

Peak sun glare season is when sunrise or sunset and rush hour come together and the sun hangs like a disco ball in the sky. For much of the U.S., peak sun glare season runs from mid-October to early March – and even longer during daylight savings. It’s especially blinding if you drive east in the morning and west in the afternoon.

In addition to the direct glare, indirect sunlight reflects off snow, ice, water and windshields, making it difficult for drivers to see clearly or react to traffic signals or changes in what’s happening on the road.

To complicate matters further, driving around curves or turning corners changes the position of the sun relative to the car and increases glare from different angles. Typically, when drivers move their sun visor from the front to the side, they duck their head to flip it, creating even more distraction. Diminished awareness poses an increased risk for drivers and pedestrians alike.

In the U.S. alone, sun glare is a primary factor in 9,000 auto accidents annually, and a contributing factor in many more. Furthermore, the National Library of Medicine indicates that the chance of a life-threatening accident in bright sunlight is 16 percent higher than in typical weather conditions.

Minimizing Sun Glare

Not all dangers during sun glare season come directly from the sun. The windshield of any vehicle also affects visibility. Coupled with blinding sun glare, cracks and dirt distribute the light, turning the windshield into a chaotic blur. So how can drivers ensure their windshields are working for – and not against – them?

Preventative maintenance goes a long way to minimizing the sun’s dangerous glare.

Ensure internal and external windshield cleanliness.

Replace windshield wipers when necessary.

Use washer fluid for a quick fix.

Fix all cracks in the windshield.

To minimize interior condensation, use the car’s defroster.

There are other methods to minimize sun glare while driving.

Tinting can be very helpful, but there are certain guidelines as outlined by the DMV, which says that “an examination of tinted or shaded windows will be required during motor vehicle inspections.” Check out New York State’s laws around windshield tinting before you begin.

Sunglasses not only protect your eyes from the sun’s damaging rays, they also help to minimize sun glare. When shopping for sunglasses, consider a pair with polarized lenses, which “are designed specifically to reduce glare so that you can see clearly in situations where you might otherwise squint or be blinded by reflected light,” according to Verywell Health.

Most vehicles come with effective sun-blocking visors; they can be flipped from front to side and back again as necessary. Some luxury vehicles come equipped with dual visors that eliminate the need to continually “duck and flip,” but the standard for most vehicles is one visor. Adding an independent visor helps to block the sun from both the front and the side simultaneously, and some offer additional protection with tinted polarized extensions.

Other Ways to Maintain Safety

Of course, maintenance and products are helpful, but they’re most effective when utilized by drivers who are also aware of their surroundings.

It’s critical that drivers remain alert to what’s happening around them. When the weather is inclement, extra caution is paramount. Keep an eye out for pedestrians wherever you may be – in crosswalks, rotaries, parking lots, school zones and even in your own neighborhood. The New York State Department of Transportation outlines the laws as they relate to pedestrians and drivers.

Finally, it should go without saying, but never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Bottom Line

As long as the sun continues to shine, it’s inevitable that drivers will get into accidents. Armed with the knowledge and wherewithal to combat the dangerous glare of the sun, they can help to keep themselves safe as well as those around them.

Danny Johananoff is founder and president of the Hudson Valley-based SmartAdditions, Inc., a company that sells aftermarket solutions for a safer driving experience.