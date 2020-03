Discover Peekskill

The Peekskill Business Improvement District is committed to helping to keep all business in Peekskill up and running through these unprecedented times.

This is a list of restaurants we know are open and serving.

PLEASE let us know if your information needs to be updated or we have missed anyone. We will try to keep this updated best we can.

Email: bidpeekskill@gmail.com

Peekskill BID Restaurants:

Annabella’s Pizza & Pasta

1 N. Division Street (914) 739-8827

11AM-8PM Take Out, Curbside available

Beanrunner Cafe

201 S. Division Street (914) 737-1701

www.beanrunnercafe.com

https://www.facebook.com/beanman2/

8AM-6PM Take Out, Curbside available

Birdsall House

970 Main Street (914) 930-1880

http://www.birdsallhouse.net

https://www.facebook.com/Birdsall-House-169897816354077/

12PM-8PM Take Out, Curbside available

Burger Diner

1 Bank Street (914) 930-8050

https://www.facebook.com/burgerdinerpeekskill/

7AM-8PM Take Out, Curbside available

El Bamboo

3 Bank Street (914) 930-8170

6AM Take Out, Curbside available

G&H Jamaican

11 N. Division Street (914) 930-7447

10AM-10PM Take Out, Curbside available

Gleason’s

911 South Street (914) 402-1950

Take Out, Curbside available, Delivery

Iron Vine

992 Main Street (914) 930-8506

https://www.ironvinepeekskill.com

https://www.facebook.com/ironvinepeekskill/

12PM-8PM Take Out, Curbside available

Kathleen’s Tea Room

979 Main Street (914) 734-2520

https://www.kathleenstroom.com

https://www.facebook.com/kathleenstroom/

11AM-3PM Take Out, Curbside available, Delivery

Ramanesque, 1008 Main Street

(914) 930-1788

http://www.ramenesque.com/ menu-peekskill/

Take Out, Curbside Starting 3/20

Ruben’s Mexican Cafe

5 N. Division Street (914) 739-4330

https://www.rubensmexicancafe.com

https://www.facebook.com/rubensmexicancafe/

11AM-11PM T ake Out, Curbside available, Delivery

Peekskill Coffee House

101 South Division Street (914) 739-1287

https://peekskillcoffee.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PeekskillCoffee/

M-F 7AM-5PM / Sat-Sun 8AM-6PM Take Out

Tiffany’s Restaurant

901 Main Street (914) 930-7557

https://www.facebook.com/tiffanysrestaurantpeekskill/

10AM-12AM Take Out, Delivery

The Quiet Man Public House

15 N Division Street (914) 930-8230

https://www.thequietmanpublichouse.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thequietmanpublichouse/

12PM-7:30PM Take Out, Curbside available

Ty’s Breadbasket Bakery

922A Main Street (914) 402-5135

https://www.breadbasketbakeshop.com/menu

https://www.facebook.com/tysbreadbasket/

8:30AM-3PM Take Out

Whisky River

38 N Division Street (914) 239-7550

https://www.whiskeyriverny.com

https://www.facebook.com/whiskeyriverny/

12PM-8PM Take Out, Curbside available, Delivery

Peekskill Restaurants

(outside the BID)

Fuhgaddaboudit Deli and Grill

241 Welcher Avenue (914-) 737-2800

https://www.fgabdeli.com

Take Out, Delivery

Homestyle Deserts

24 South Water Street (914) 737-4659

https://www.homestyledessertsbakery.com

8AM-6PM Take Out, Curbside, Delivery available

Kyle’s Pub

810 Washington Street (914) 739-2188

https://www.facebook.com/Kyles-Pub-161848500524804/

12PM-10PM Take Out

Nonna’s Pizzeria

Beach Shopping Center (914) 737-3222

https://www.nonnaspeekskill.com

11AM-11PM Take Out, Delivery

NY Firehouse Grille

63 Welcher Avenue (914)788-0808

https://www.newyorkfirehousegrille.com

Take Out, Delivery

Sunset House 137

N. Water Street (914) 734-4192

https://www.facebook.com/ Sunset-House-331520119041/

1PM-8PM Take Out

Taormina Restaurant

59 Hudson Ave (914) 739-4007

https://www.taormina2.com

12PM-9PM Take Out, Curbside available, Limited Delivery

Westchester Diner

300 Albany Post Road (914) 734-4949

https://www.westchesterdiner.com

11AM-9M Take Out, Curbside available

