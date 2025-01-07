Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Dino Centi, a Thornwood resident, passed away on Dec. 5. He was 73.

Dino was born in L’Aquila Italy on Aug. 21, 1951, to Giuseppe and Clorinda Centi and sister Maria Bucci (married to Massimo Bucci).

Dino moved to New York from Italy in 1973. Following his passion, he worked as an auto mechanic his entire career. He met and married the love of his life, Lisa Centi (Pallotta), on Sept. 19, 1976, in Bagno, L’Aquila. They had two children, Annalisa Nazaruk (married to Danny Nazaruk) and Joey Centi. Dino was especially proud of his three grandchildren, Gabriella, Cole and Jack. The love he felt for them was immeasurable and they brought him the greatest joy.

He was loved by his nieces and nephews and enjoyed big family gatherings to celebrate each occasion.

Dino was known in the community for always having a smile on his face. He was loved by all who knew him. He will always be remembered as everyone’s friend.