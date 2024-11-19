Dining Spots to Try When Heading to Westchester’s Holiday Celebrations

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Whether you’re planning to take in seasonal festivities at Westchester’s Winter Wonderland, the White Plains Holiday Market, Holiday Lights on the Farm at Muscoot Farm or the myriad seasonal concerts and get-togethers around the area, there is no shortage of restaurants to try to satisfy one’s appetite.

The dazzling Winter Wonderland, which starts this Saturday evening and runs through Dec. 31 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, draws thousands for a big dose of holiday cheer.

Sponsored by Westchester Medical Center with a partnership between the Westchester Parks Foundation and Westchester Parks Department, the mesmerizing holiday lights can be seen along a 1.2-mile drive-thru loop beginning at 5:30 p.m. on weeknights and 4 p.m. on weekends. Tickets are $37 per car. For additional information and reservations, call 914-231-4600 or visit www.wwinterwonderland.com.

The White Plains Holiday Market, presented by the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID), returns Dec. 6 and lasts through Dec. 17 with 40 regional craft and food vendors. It takes place on Court Street between Main and Martine streets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and until 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit https://wpbid.com/events/holiday-market.

Holiday Lights on the Farm at Muscoot is set for Fridays and Saturdays in December, from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring a guided tour of the decorated farm’s animal barns. Advance registration is required.

Muscoot Farm is located at 51 Route 100 in Katonah. For more information, call 914-864-7286 or visit www.muscootfarm.org.

Here are some nearby dining suggestions for everyone in the family. It’s a busy time of year, so you may want to make reservations in advance.

Mulino’s of Westchester

It’s over the top at Mulino’s of Westchester in White Plains during the holidays, and it begins with the bright glittering lights at the entranceway.

The annual Christmas Holiday Fest at Mulino’s has already begun, and it’s a sight to behold for the whole family. The fountain garden is beautiful as is the lavish dining room and bar and lounge.

General Manager GianLuigi (Gimmy) Cavagna and his staff are keeping the premises spiffy as ever with sparkling Christmas decorations, life-sized toy soldiers, bursting colorful floral displays and the handsome multilevel seating area.

On the special holiday menu, don’t miss the Linguine Nere con Coda D’Aragosta Marechiara, consisting of black linguine with baby lobster tails and delicious cheesecake.

Mulino’s is open seven days with valet parking. Reservations are advised.

Mulino’s of Westchester is located at 99 Court St. in White Plains. Info: 914-761-1818 or visit www.mulinosny.com.

Prime Pub

Walk in and notice an extraordinarily airy setting; the freestanding building at the entrance to Heritage Hills sits at the edge of a large pond, which can be seen through picture windows, a seasonal fireplace highlighted with wood and stone, an attractive dining room with well-spaced tables and contemporary lighting and a semi-enclosed bar and lounge for schmoozing and munching.

Check out menu specialties such as the honey goat cheese flatbread, their blast-from-the-past beef stroganoff, braised short ribs and the decadent Burrata Burger. There’s a kid’s menu and plenty of craft beer to choose from.

Dynamic proprietor Simi Polozani also owns the flashy Bia American Kitchen at Chappaqua Crossing.

Prime Pub is located at 249 Route 202 in Somers. Info: 914-617-9818 or visit www.primepubgroup.com.

Alex’s Bar & Grille

The handsome dining room is split into cozy sections with clay-colored banquets and plush beige curtained windows.

Proprietor Alex Ahmetaj offers large cuts of aged steaks and chops along with generously served Northern Italian/Continental fare. Check out the pan-fried calamari with hot cherry peppers; Linguini alle Vongole, a delicious fresh branzino prepared tableside; classic veal parmigiana; the grilled filet mignon; a New York sirloin steak; a hefty rib-eye; or the pork chops.

Alex’s Bar & Grille is located at 577 N. Broadway in White Plains. Info: 914-358-1444 or visit www.alex577.com.

Sir John’s Italian Restaurant

Proprietor John Magnotta has been operating Sir John’s for 45 years with a pleasing mix of retro Italian American favorites at reasonable prices. There are several dining rooms, a separate bar and lounge and an open kitchen.

Family pleasing favorites include a variety of pizza and sandwiches, appetizers and pastas. There are also delicious specialties such as the mussels with marinara, fra diavolo or blanco sauce; veal, chicken or shrimp parmigiana; surf and turf; and chateaubriand for two. The giant calzones are a must try.

Sir John’s Italian Restaurant is located at 915 N. Broadway in North White Plains. Info: 914-946-9429 or visit their page on Facebook.

Squire’s of Briarcliff

When you enter the bar and lounge area you are made to feel right at home. Proprietor Kurt Knox has been serving patrons since 1967, and memorabilia line the walls.

Look for hearty fare such as the French onion soup, the famous Squire Burger, the pastrami Reuben, fish and chips and the chef’s seafood platter. There’s prime rib on weekends, as well as a children’s menu. Free parking.

Squire’s of Briarcliff is located at 94 N. State Rd. in Briarcliff Manor. Info: 914-762-3376 or visit www.squiresofbriarcliff.com.

Dive Oyster House

Marking his third year in business, proprietor Kenny Neziraj operates a strong kitchen serving a wonderful seafood-themed menu. On a cold winter day there is nothing like a bowl of Dive Oyster House’s fresh New England clam chowder, or maybe try a soothing lobster bisque. Both are served with traditional chips.

A tray of pristine oysters is another good way to start your meal, or perhaps share a shellfish platter. A grilled branzino was a pleasing recent indulgence. There’s also a fine linguine with white clam sauce, two-pound lobsters, a seafood tower and delicious parmesan-crusted chicken. There are lobster rolls, too.

Open seven days for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Happy hours are Sunday through Thursday.

Dive Oyster House is located at 1201 Pleasantville Rd. in Briarcliff Manor. Info: 914-236-3911 or visit www.diveoysterhouse.com.

Tesoro D’Italia

Peter, Mark and Don Lucaj have done a stellar job growing this expansive Italian restaurant. There is an inviting color-tiled bar and lounge area for networking and spirited conversation, and casual dining too. A dramatic wine wall highlights the main dining room.

Look for their black linguini Pescatore, chicken payard and Chilean sea bass. A weekday lunch special is served from 12 to 3 p.m. for $24.95. Happy hours are 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. (at the bar only) There’s live entertainment on Friday evenings and ample free parking.

Tesoro D’Italia is located at 160 Marble Ave. in Pleasantville. Info: 914-579-2126 or visit www.tesoroditaliany.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.