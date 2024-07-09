Diana Has Many Attributes That Would Serve Yorktown Well on Town Board

Yes, Donna Diana has the experience that is needed to represent the needs and wants of the people of Yorktown. As the wife of the late town supervisor, Tom Diana, she is running for the council seat to keep his legacy alive.

She was co-owner of Comfort Heating, and was involved with administrative functions, and most importantly, she was dealing with the public on a one-to-one basis. As Donna says, “…to properly shape policy you need to know how to relate to people and talk with them, not at them.”

Donna has lived in Yorktown for 35 years with her husband and two children in Shrub Oak. She has been the power behind a successful throne. She vigorously worked behind the scenes running three campaigns for her husband who was elected every time. She also volunteered much of her time as district leader, building the patio for the Sons of the American Legion, painting the 9/11 Memorial in Shrub Oak, is a founding member of Yorktown Against Heroin, a volunteer for RideConnect and attending and participating in many Yorktown events. My favorite is when she dressed as a reindeer at the tree lighting ceremony that her husband initiated.

Clearly, Donna Diana was, and is, directly involved with the people of Yorktown and developed a relationship with them worthy of being elected to the council seat. She is a good listener, respectful, honest and approachable and will make decisions that will serve the common good.

Vote Donna Diana, the candidate in touch with the people.

Jo-Ann and Brian Sillik

Yorktown Heights