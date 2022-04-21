Desmond-Fish Library to Host Earth Day Online Film Screening

The Desmond-Fish Public Library and filmmaker Andrea Sadler will be hosting an online screening of Sadler’s film Sacred Run, the lotus & the feather on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

The Earth Day screening will be followed by a discussion and circle ceremony with Sadler and Ojibway grandmother Kim Wheatley.

The film depicts the events from a gathering of First Nation people from both North America and Japan, who joined by volunteers from 13 countries, traveled 4,000 km along the Sea of Japan on a multicultural ceremonial run finishing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the 50th commemoration of the atomic bomb. Sadler joined the run, with camera in hand, to document a remarkable physical and spiritual journey of a diverse group of all ages who carried the simple message, that ‘All Life is Sacred’. The film is a stunning lyrical portrait of people committed to promoting peace, encouraging respect for the Earth and all life, and to sharing the rich cultural diversity of the human race.

In addition to filmmaking, Sadler is an actress, voice artist, writer, narrator, Women’s Circle and Retreat Leader, and a Transformational Coach.

Wheatley is an Ojibwe Anishinaabe Grandmother from Shawanaga First Nation Reserve located in Ontario, Canada. She is Turtle Clan and carries the spirit name Head or Leader of the Fireflower. She has appeared on TV, radio, and in many news articles connected to her passion for Indigenous Knowledge sharing. Wheatley has worked with more than 34 First Nation communities, having organized many Indigenous events, and she has authored four books and has received multiple awards. Her work utilizes traditional stories, songs, and teachings to generate meaningful relationships based on mutual understanding and respect for the Earth.

Anyone can register and join this Zoom event at https://bit.ly/TheSacredRunApril22.

Email Karen@desmondfishlibrary.org with questions or if you need help registering. For more information about any of the library’s upcoming programs, please visit www.desmondfishlibrary.org or call 845-424-3020.