Democrats Have Done Plenty to Add to Our Nation’s Incivility

With regards to Michael Gold’s essay “How to Destroy Democracy in a Few Easy Steps,” (December 6-12) though he decries the toxicity and lack of civility in this political climate he seems to at least inadvertently play into the hands of those who seek to divide and polarize us.

For example, he brings up the recent gubernatorial election in Arizona in which he labels GOP gubernatorial Kari Lake as an “election denier” because she questions the results of the election. Well, here’s the thing: Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, is the secretary of state for Arizona; as such she supervises and certifies the election results. She should have resigned as secretary or recused herself in the voting process. To say that this is a conflict of interest is a vast understatement.

Also, the fact that a good number of printing and voting machines just happened to break down on Election Day in Maricopa County might be cause for valid criticism and concern over the election process. Incidentally, the one who will succeed Nancy Pelosi for the Democrats’ House leadership, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, is an “election denier” in that he denied the legitimacy of the 2016 Presidential election. And let’s not forget that a Democratic presidential candidate called a good percentage of Americans “deplorables.”

He mentions Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene as making wild and outlandish allegations, but fails to mention that Democratic members of Congress, Maxine Waters, Rashida Talib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, have made just as outlandish and outrageous statements in the past. And President Biden’s speech made on Sept. 1 was very divisive and polarizing with the dark red backdrop.

Somehow Mr. Gold forgot about that. When Joe Biden was elected as President, he promised that he would unify the country but, in fact, turned out to be arguably the most divisive and polarizing President we’ve ever had.

I don’t question Mr. Gold’s sincerity and his love for this country, so I’m not going to accuse him of selective cherry picking and ideological bias. I simply give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he must have forgotten about these facts and details. But such omissions can only end up undermining his argument and case.

Bruce Kelly

Mahopac