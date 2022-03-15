Dawnmarie Lenge, a resident of LaGrange, Dutchess County, passed away on Mar. 6 in her bed, along with her beloved dog that was by her side. She was 59.

Daughter of the late John L. and Barbara M. Weisbecker Lenge, whom she peacefully joined that night, she was born May 19, 1962, in the Bronx. After graduating college, with her family she owned and operated Hair Quarters in Mahopac for over 35 years. She loved the four generations of customers she served. She also loved animals and gardening.

Survivors include her brother, John Lenge, and his family; and her sister, Denise, her husband, Roger Rynkiewicz, and their children, Lisamarie and her husband, Jacob Greene, and James Rynkiewicz.

A celebration of life will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037.

Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home in Wappingers Falls.