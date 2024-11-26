It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel Lee Puffer on Nov. 19 at the age of 57, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

A devoted husband, father, son, brother and grandfather (“Pop-Pop”), Dan was born on June 17, 1967, in Queens to Terry and Candace (Wirkus) Puffer. At just 12 years old, Dan found his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Colleen, just a few houses away on Mary Lane in Greenwich, Conn. From that moment on, the two were inseparable, sharing an incredible life together and celebrating 35 wonderful years of marriage. Dan’s life was defined by his “family-first” mentality, and he was widely recognized as a pillar of the community, admired for his kindness, generosity, honesty and unwavering respect for others.

For 29 years, Dan was the proud co-owner of Black Forest Pastry Shop alongside Herb Mueller, building it into a cherished staple on Greenwich Avenue. Dan’s unmatched work ethic was evident in every aspect of his life. After long days at the bakery, he made it a priority to attend his sons’ sports activities, embodying the values of dedication and perseverance that he instilled in his family. His “no-quit” attitude was a cornerstone of his character and served as an inspiration throughout his hard-fought battle with cancer.

Dan was celebrated for his contributions to the Greenwich community, receiving numerous accolades, including being named a Greenwich Town Hero for his years of dedication through the bakery and beyond. He was a beloved youth baseball coach, helping to shape and inspire young athletes in Greenwich, and he cherished traveling to support his sons’ hockey endeavors.

Dan’s greatest joy in life was his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Colleen; his three sons, Steven, Bryan and Craig and his daughters-in-law, Sarah, Savanna and Tine; his cherished grandchildren, Brendan, Eric, Brooks and Cameron; his mother, Candace; his sister, Carolyn; and many nieces and nephews.

The wake took place on Nov. 22 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A Mass was held at St. Catherine’s of Siena on Nov. 23 in Riverside, Conn. His burial followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery following the Mass where he was laid to rest alongside his father.

Dan’s legacy of love, resilience and selflessness will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.