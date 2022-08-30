Cuomo Bridge Bike Path Should Be in Named in Pete Seeger’s Honor

Having read the very uplifting letter written by Paul Feiner, Greenburgh town supervisor, (“Name Cuomo Bridge Bike Path, Pedestrian Walkway for Pete Seeger,” July 26-August 1, 2022) regarding our wonderful conservationist and building of the Clearwater sloop to save the Hudson River, Pete Seeger, it really touched my heart.

Surely, his name should appear on the pedestrian and bicycle path of the Cuomo Bridge in his memory and honor for the folk singer.

I had beautiful opportunities during my life to meet and sing with him as I was a member of the Clearwater Chorus. We met at The Harvey School in Katonah for our concerts and other venues such as Montrose Park. He was so patient, compassionate and such a love to be around. One time before I joined the chorus, I understood that Pete would be featured on the stage at The Harvey School. It was supposed to hail that evening so I figure there wouldn’t be much of an audience and I didn’t buy an advance ticket for the concert.

When I arrived, there were other people hoping to buy tickets but we had to write our names at the tables. As I was waiting there, the intermission was in force. One precious lady, who I did not even know, gave me her ticket. I said, “Are you sure?” She said, “Yes, you enjoy it.” I felt the Lord was allowing me to attend the concert finally. I sat down in the audience and enjoyed Pete to my heart’s content.

Afterwards, I asked him if he would sign my flyer. He said “Follow me,” and he signed his name inside the banjo. I said “Thank you, Pete,” and I hugged him. What a beautiful evening I had with him. Such memories cannot be forgotten.

Elisabeth B. Joshi

Mahopac