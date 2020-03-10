Cuomo Announces Containment Zone for New Rochelle, Deployment of National Guard

The National Guard will be deployed to New Rochelle to aid food delivery and cleaning efforts associated with the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, and a containment zone will be enacted around the community.

There are now a total of 173 positive cases of the virus in New York State.

New Rochelle is where the first positive case was confirmed in the state and many of the subsequent cases can be linked to the local attorney who first contracted the virus.

Cuomo said there will be a 1-mile containment zone in New Rochelle to help contain the spread of the outbreak.

In addition, there will be a two-week period in which all public facilities within the containment zone will be closed, including all schools.

The first New Jersey death in a case of the coronavirus was also announced Tuesday. The person who died was a 69-year-old Bergen County man with underlying medical conditions. He did have a history of health issues, including diabetes, officials said.

This story is breaking, more details will be added as information becomes available.