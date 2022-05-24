Critical Housing, Senior Center Among Benefits of Underhill Farm Plan

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The Underhill Farm proposal at the former Soundview Preparatory School property continues to build excitement in Yorktown, and its advancement is important for our community.

A senior center has long been a dream for Yorktown. It will be an important amenity for our seniors, create interconnectivity for a growing segment of our community and enhance the quality of life in Yorktown. Our new senior center, to be built at Beaveridge Apartments, cannot move forward without the approval of the neighboring Underhill Farm project. Thirty spaces, essential and required parking, will be designated for the senior center as part of the proposed Underhill Farm plan.

Seniors will also have new housing opportunities at Underhill Farm. Of the 148 townhouses, condominiums and apartments, 118 units will be senior-friendly. Yorktown’s seniors deserve quality housing opportunities within the community where they raised their families. Underhill Farm will create a wonderful environment for seniors, including open space, walking trails and walkability to downtown.

There’s more to learn about Underhill Farm at www.underhillfarmsyorktown.com. I encourage my neighbors to keep themselves posted as the proposal advances through its environmental review process.

Tony Grasso

Jennie Menton Grasso

Yorktown Heights