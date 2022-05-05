CoveCare Center Announces Annual Adult Spelling Bee

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

CoveCare Center invites local businesses, organizations, and residents to its Annual Spelling Bee. Long known as a night of exciting competition and laughter, the Bee is open to teams of up to 10 spellers who take on increasingly challenging words with the goal of earning the title of 2022 Putnam Spelling Champions. Spellers can expect a special night as CoveCare Center holds this fun, community-building event.

This year’s Bee will be held on Wednesday, May 18 at Centennial Golf Club in Carmel. The evening will begin with a buffet dinner at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., Eric Toth, Chief Executive Officer of CoveCare Center will kick off the evening of friendly competition. Veteran emcee Bill Hammond of Edward Jones will be joined this year by CoveCare Center’s own Krista Zanfardino, Vice President of Programs. The two will lead the teams through multiple spelling challenges before the thrilling single elimination championship round. Prizes will be awarded to the First and Second place winners, as well as the Most Enthusiastic Team.

The cost is $45 per person, which includes dinner, coffee and dessert. A cash bar will be available. Guests will have the option of purchasing up to five mulligans to stay in the competition during regular play rounds. A 50/50 raffle will also be held during the evening.

“After a necessary hiatus, we at CoveCare are so excited to be back in person for our Team Spelling Bee this year. This unique event is a chance to engage with the community, spread the word about our work and mission, and to have some fun,” stated Toth. “‘We can’t wait to see our community of supporters back at the event this year.”

To join this lively night of friendly competition or to sponsor the event, visit CoveCareCenter.org or contact the Development Team at development@covecarecenter.org. Advance registration is required, and seating is limited, so please register early.

All proceeds support the many programs of CoveCare Center, a private non-profit agency that provides recovery-based treatment and preventive services for mental health, social/emotional and substance use issues.