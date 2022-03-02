County Veterans Serving Agency Office Opens in White Plains

Westchester County Executive George Latimer recently opened a new County Veterans Service Agency office in White Plains.

Located at 10 County Center Road, the office is ready to provide counsel, support and be a resource for the county’s veteran population.

“The Westchester heroes who will be served by this new central office location deserve the best we can offer for them,” Latimer said. “A new facility, coupled with the VSA’s hardworking staff, allows us to better provide for and take care of our county’s veterans.”

The Westchester County Veterans Service Agency works year-round to ensure that veterans and their dependents receive the maximum benefits from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies at all levels of government.

Veterans Service Agency Director Ron Tocci said, “My fellow veterans need a county government they can trust will work hard on their behalf. It is the least we can do – and something we put all of our efforts toward each day. I am proud of this department and thank the county executive for understanding our needs.”

There are approximately 50,000 veterans in Westchester County representing all periods of conflict, up to and including the current conflict in the Middle East.

As advocates for veterans and their families, Westchester County counselors work closely with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal, state, local, and private agencies to provide optimal service at the local level. Services include free accredited representation, securing military and personal records, obtaining medals and awards and assistance with veterans’ real property tax exemption filing and veterans medical ID card enrollment.