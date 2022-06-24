County Music Fest, Fireworks Returning to Valhalla July 3

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fireworks will light up the night sky during the Westchester County Music Fest and Fireworks at the Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla on Sunday, July 3.

“I’m thrilled to welcome back thousands of people from Westchester and beyond to celebrate our nation’s independence with live music and one of the area’s most stunning fireworks displays at Kensico Dam Plaza once again,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Pre-concert entertainment begins at 5 p.m. with a guest DJ followed by the FDR Drive Band at 7 p.m. Spectacular fireworks, with the historic Kensico Dam as the backdrop, will follow at about 9:15 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. Carpooling is suggested. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating as well as a picnic supper.

The Music Fest is presented by Westchester County Parks and sponsored by Captain Lawrence Brewing Company and the Westchester Parks Foundation with support from radio station 100.7 WHUD.

Kensico Dam Plaza is located at the north end of the Bronx River Parkway in Valhalla. For more information, call 914-864-PARK or visit parks.westchestergov.com.