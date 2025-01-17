Councilman Brasch Enters White Plains Mayoral Race

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

White Plains Councilman Justin Brasch views the city’s highest office as “logically” the next step in his public service journey.

The two-term councilman and former council president kicked off his mayoral campaign last week in front of supporters inside the club room at The Residences at Jefferson Place. Brasch is the second person to announce a run for the office held by Thomas Roach, who has been in office for over a decade and won’t seek reelection to another four-year term.

“I’ve been in public service my entire life and I’m always wanting to do more,” Brasch said during a brief interview Jan. 8.

The Democrat, religious Jew and lawyer, whose legal practice focuses on landlord-tenant and leasing law in New York City (purposely to avoid conflicts of interest), told the couple dozen supporters he wanted to “keep the diverse and thriving city moving in the right direction” while “carrying on” the legacy of Roach, who’s also a Democrat and former lawyer.

“As my record shows, I represent everyone and always put people first,” he said. “I am committed to honest government, a sustainable future and a community free from hatred and intolerance.”

Brasch, 59, has the support of many public officials, many of whom were in the room.

The list includes Sen. Shelley Mayer (D/Yonkers), who introduced Brasch as a leader with “presence, integrity and the ability to actually get things done” and credited him with White Plains hiring a council legislative liaison and making parking free on holidays.

“To make things happen. To build this extraordinary community, which is right in the middle of its own resurgence, but to do it in a way that reflects the need for affordable housing, the need for open space,” she said in describing Brasch’s candidacy.

“We’re not afraid to listen to people who aren’t developers. We’re not afraid to listen to developers. We are going to build an inclusive, strong city that is going to be great … and the last thing I’m going to say, he’s an incredible supporter of our terrific public safety department here in White Plains.”

Supporters also include Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D/Scarsdale), Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D/ Bedford), several county legislators and all the sitting councilmembers, except for one who’s remaining neutral, (Jeremiah Frei-Pearson) Brasch said. It’s not yet known whether Roach will endorse anyone.

Brasch will likely face a challenge in the Democratic Primary. Nadine Hunt-Robinson, a corporate attorney and former longtime councilwoman, has announced she’s running and is amidst a listening tour.

“I think that I have a very broad base of support in all communities in White Plains,” he said when asked about the candidate from within his own party.

“I work hard, and I have been present, showed up and supported all communities. Black. Brown. LGBTQIA. Jewish. Muslim. Christian. I’ve been there for every community, accessible, working hard and I take tremendous pride in that.”

Brasch has been involved in government in different ways over the course of multiple decades, beginning with an internship as a teenager for the late Congressman Ted Weiss, a Democrat who represented Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which is where Brasch grew up.

The mayoral candidate moved to White Plains 22 years ago at a time when he and his wife sought a backyard and found a home in White Plains, a “down to Earth, diverse place to raise a family where all the synagogues got along.”

His resume includes time on the White Plains Planning Board, Executive Committee of the New York State Democratic Party, Westchester County Legislature’s Citizens Budget Advisory Committee and the White Plains School Board Budget Advisory Committee. He served his first year on the Common Council back in 2018.

Brasch prioritizes many issues, but one he highlighted more in depth during his speech was the need for an “intergenerational community center.” The council recently authorized it be studied for feasibility. He views it as a future replacement for its senior center and a first-of-its kind for its Youth Bureau and area teens.

“Imagine a place where our Grandpas United program is nurturing our youth, where teens have a safe place to hang out with positive activities, where seniors have inspiring programming, where community groups and nonprofits have a space for meetings and activities,” he said.

His list of issues to focus on also includes inclusivity and the most vulnerable, as well as affordable housing, sustainability, parks, police, fiscal responsibility, suburban neighborhoods, urban centers and small businesses.

“Our city – as we all know — is the gold standard in delivering services,” said Brasch. “We need to continue that and build on that.”

Among the attendees was resident Mike Sanchez, who noted Brasch was “always supportive of our neighborhoods.” The mayoral candidate was willing to come for a walk-through or act as a mediator between developer and neighbors.

“He’s been doing this a long time. He’s consistent and proactive and would always reach out saying, ‘You might want to know about this.’ That’s transparency,” Sanchez said of the councilman he credited in part with getting the “the ball rolling” on updating the city’s comprehensive plan.

Brasch also got resident Nick Wolff’s attention because “he’s done so many things around White Plains,” including as recently as supporting the use of the city’s affordable housing fund for a project.

“He’s an involved, caring guy,” said Wolff. “He’s also a good father.”

Valerie Simmons supported Brasch as the “change” White Plains needs at a time of transition in leadership.

“I’ve always been on the sideline and this time I’m getting involved,” she said.

Simmons likes Brasch’s focuses on sustainability and affordable housing

“Lord, we have enough market rate housing,” she added.

The Primary Election is set for June 24.