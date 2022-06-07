Cortlandt Will Participate in Bulk Energy Buying Program

Should the Town of Cortlandt join Sustainable Westchester/Westchester Power? This is the question the Town Board recently asked Cortlandt residents via a town-wide survey.

Background: Sustainable Westchester offers a program in which citizens can purchase their electricity through a cooperative buying organization that potentially can obtain power at a reduced rate compared to Con Edison.

Traditionally, we all receive our electricity through Consolidated Edison. Each month, we receive a bill from, which includes two charges. The first is for the delivery of power via the electrical grid infrastructure in the community, and the second charge is for the electricity itself. This is the metered rate of electrical consumption. Recently, groups have formed that can purchase this electricity and provide it directly to consumers, potentially at a lower cost. In addition, a stable flat-rate monthly billing is utilized. Westchester Power is one such company that provides this option.

Westchester Power has now been contracted to do this for 29 out of 45 communities in Westchester – two-thirds of the municipalities. Westchester Power is a non-profit and its members are the other municipalities in Westchester. Initially, the Cortlandt Town Board hesitated joining because once the board makes this decision, everyone is in (although anyone can opt out at any time). It is an all-in policy.

Before proceeding, the board, therefore, took the cautious step of asking its residents how they felt about this program. A survey was conducted on our website, through social media, via e-mail and via a returnable postcard to every household.

A second question was also asked: If the town votes to opt in, should we elect to purchase energy from “green” sources, such as wind and solar, or traditional fossil fuel-based energy. The former would be at a slightly higher cost but environmentally conscious; the latter at a somewhat lower cost.

The results: As of May 23, 80.1 percent voted to opt in, with only 19.9 percent voting no, a 4-to-1 margin.

As to the second question, whether to opt for green energy resources, 52.2 percent voted yes and 47.8 percent preferred less expensive fossil fuel.

It is clear that the option of Westchester Power is overwhelmingly popular with our residents and the Town Board will vote to move forward with this in the near future. The board will also discuss utilizing green energy, and most likely will adopt this platform as well.

Please note: The Town Board’s decision to opt into any program is actually quite temporary. At any time, for any reason, any household can opt out by simply notifying the provider, using the town website, or contacting Westchester Power or Con Ed directly.

In addition, the supervisor’s office can assist. If green energy is selected by the board, any resident can switch to the lower cost standard energy resource at any time. Hence, the decision of the board to opt in can be reversed by any individual, at any time and for any reason.

As some have said, we never had an option with Con Edison. We were assigned to the utility. Now, we have a choice, and we can always opt out with a click or call.

We find it reassuring to move forward, now that the residents have “voted,” and the results revealed that the town is strongly in favor of this program. The Town Board thanks everyone for their participation.

Richard H. Becker

Supervisor, Town of Cortlandt