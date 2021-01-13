Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 872 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 79,406 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 11,475 active cases, with the daily positivity rate currently 7.88 percent, according to state data. That percentage is based on 11,069 tests taken on Sunday. Overall, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March, state data shows.

The county reported eight more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,744 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 23 people have died from the virus, state data shows, with 80 overall fatalities since the start of the new year.

As of Jan. 9, there are 504 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 5,930, with 86 additional positive cases recorded on Tuesday, according to state data. The county’s daily positivity rate is 8.68 percent, with 991 tests administered Sunday.

Putnam currently has 1,286 active cases.

There have been 68 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Statewide there were 15,214 new positive cases on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate is 7.73 percent.

The state recorded 164 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 32,007 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 8,926, an increase of 281 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,115,370 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the state tracker.

There have been a total number of 645,037 vaccine doses administered.

Here are the latest updates on Jan. 13

As the vaccination process continues in phases 1A and 1B, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that New Yorkers ages 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Originally, when phase 1B opened on Monday, the applicable age was 75 and older.

Pharmacies will be provided vaccines for New Yorkers aged 65 and older, while hospitals will continue vaccinating 1A healthcare workers, and local health departments and union-organized efforts will serve essential workers in 1B, he said.

Five state-run vaccination sites have also begun accepting appointments and are schedule to open this week. Sites include: the Westchester County Center, the Jacob K. Javits Center, New York State Fair Expo Center, Jones Beach and SUNY Albany. More sites will be announced in the coming days.

While there are more eligible New Yorkers than available vaccines, Cuomo urged residents to practice patience with appointments expected to take up to 14 weeks due to limited federal allocation of the serum.

“New York State is rapidly expanding our networks and capabilities to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as fast as our supply allows,” Cuomo said. We have come too far to be held back in our efforts by the inadequate vaccine supply from the federal government. I encourage New Yorkers to be patient throughout this process and urge our federal government to increase the supply to states.”

The list of eligible workers and the form to register is available at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/Public/prescreener.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Tuesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.