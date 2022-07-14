Cookout With Cops in Mount Kisco: A Fun Event for Bonding

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Mia Levine

For teenagers finding someone they can trust and confide in to talk about sensitive topics in their lives can be difficult a difficult task. Jill Carelli and Lisa Reinhardt have sought ways to make that hurdle a little bit easier. This Friday evening, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. they have organized Cookout With Cops at St. Francis of Assisi parish in Mount Kisco that allows teenagers to gather and informally spend time with police officers.

Carelli, director of religious education at St. Francis, her assistant Lisa Reinhardt and Sgt. Edwin Ramirez of the Westchester County police and the village’s community resource officer have worked together to make the event possible.

During Carelli and Reinhardt’s time as co-leaders of a high school youth group, they have noticed many of the teens have been approaching them with problems that include cyberbullying, self-harm and abuse. The teens only start talking about their difficulties when they realize they can no longer bottle up their emotions.

“(We) want the teens to know they have people they can go to if needed; they don’t need to suffer in silence anymore, yet in a fun, informal way, too.”

Teenagers who need someone to talk to about issues in their lives sometimes do not know who to contact. COVID-19 during the past two years hasn’t made it any easier, as many felt isolated over long stretches of time.

Carelli and Reinhardt had researched and reached out to mental health organizations, hoping to find the right person who can connect with teenagers. One name popped out to them right in their backyard.

Ramirez has been a police officer for 16 years, transferring to the old Mount Kisco Police Department in 2008. He served in a similar resource officer role when the village still operated its local police department.

Earlier this year, the village, which has contracted with the county for police services since 2015, saw the need to reprise the community resource officer role, and Ramirez, who has been with the county force the past seen years, fills that role perfectly.

Carelli, Reinhardt and Ramirez discussed how best to talk to make teens feel about opening up or at least knowing where they can turn.

Cookout With Cops is an informal, fun night for teenagers to meet with officers. The event is open to all youngsters in grades 6-12. The entrance fee is $5 to help cover costs.

Carelli and Reinhardt reached out to local restaurants and businesses, and many are donating food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, empanadas, salad and other treats. The Knights of Columbus has volunteered to do the grilling.

Additionally, there will be prizes that will be raffled off, and each entry will get a ticket for a chance to win a prize.

Another bonus is a “swag bag.” Inside the bag will be informational stickers, a magnet, lip balm, resource information and other items. Officers will be able to talk to the kids who attend while playing lawn games and giving out prizes.

As part of the program, there will also be a question-and-answer segment where the youngsters can anonymously pose questions and the officers

Cookout with Cops will be held outdoors on the church’s lawn, weather permitting. In the event of rain, it will be moved inside.