Congestion on Route 6 is Out of Control
Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.
I am writing to express my concerns about the increasing traffic on Route 6 and the potential impact of the proposed developments in our area.
I moved here from lower Westchester five years ago, primarily to enjoy a quieter lifestyle and to be closer to family in Cortlandt Manor. When I first arrived, it would take just 10 minutes to drive down Route 6. Today, that same trip takes 15 minutes on a good day and 20 to 25 minutes during rush hour or on weekends.
I can’t imagine how much worse traffic will become with an additional 700 to 800 cars on the road, not to mention the increase in trucks (which are already a significant presence) if the proposed projects are approved. Since the road cannot be widened, adding more traffic lights will only turn Route 6 into a gridlocked parking lot.
It’s starting to feel like the congestion I left behind in lower Westchester has followed me here.
Lorraine Marone
Jefferson Village
Examiner Media – Keeping you informed with professionally-reported local news, features, and sports coverage.