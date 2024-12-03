Congestion on Route 6 is Out of Control

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I am writing to express my concerns about the increasing traffic on Route 6 and the potential impact of the proposed developments in our area.

I moved here from lower Westchester five years ago, primarily to enjoy a quieter lifestyle and to be closer to family in Cortlandt Manor. When I first arrived, it would take just 10 minutes to drive down Route 6. Today, that same trip takes 15 minutes on a good day and 20 to 25 minutes during rush hour or on weekends.

I can’t imagine how much worse traffic will become with an additional 700 to 800 cars on the road, not to mention the increase in trucks (which are already a significant presence) if the proposed projects are approved. Since the road cannot be widened, adding more traffic lights will only turn Route 6 into a gridlocked parking lot.

It’s starting to feel like the congestion I left behind in lower Westchester has followed me here.

Lorraine Marone

Jefferson Village