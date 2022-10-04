Community-Minded Carey Would Be Excellent Choice for Kent

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As someone who has been a resident of Kent for over 50 years, I write in support of Simon Carey for Kent Town Board and ask all readers to support him in November’s election.

Simon and his family have lived in Lake Carmel for 20 years. He is an active member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Kent Planning Board, Kent Natural Resource Committee and the Putnam Country Industrial Development Agency. His daughters attend school in Kent and Carmel and his spouse is active in the community as well.

Simon’s focus is to preserve our town’s natural beauty and to secure funding to repair causeways, roads and dams. He is committed to drawing new small businesses to Kent to strengthen our business districts. His professional expertise in construction helps him with all this work for our town.

I urge you to vote in this year’s November election and to support Simon Carey for Town Board.

Jacky Beshar

Kent