Combined Death Total Reaches 71 In Westchester, Putnam

The death toll continues to climb in Westchester and Putnam counties as combined fatalities from COVID-19 reached 71 today, based on the most recently released statistics.

In Westchester, the county reported 64 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Putnam County government cited numbers it released from Putnam Hospital Center today and the county is requesting the public contact the hospital with any possible questions.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of any county resident to this rampaging virus,” Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said. “Every life lost to coronavirus is a tragedy. That’s why we must all be vigilant about following the health experts’ advice to save lives by staying home, and to practice social distancing when we do go out.”

Putnam noted how two of the seven patients who passed away have died within the past 24 hours. The seven total COVID-19 related deaths have occured since March 6.

Additionally, there are 19 lab-confirmed positive patients at Putnam Hospital and nine patients in the hospital currently under investigation.