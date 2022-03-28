Class C Champ Hen Hud Hoping for Encore Performance

By Tony Pinciaro

HEN HUD had been climbing the mountain in previous years, moving closer and closer to a Section 1 Class C girls’ lacrosse title. The heartbreak and disappointment of past years came to a conclusion last year as the Sailors defeated Tappan Zee to win their first sectional title last spring.

Senior Katie Bell recalls what that day meant.

“Getting so close in the past and having the fear of losing another season due to COVID motivated us to play every game like it was our last,” said Bell, a four-year varsity player. “Winning the section was a very exciting moment for our program because a majority of the team has been together since we were in elementary school and we’ve grown up playing together. Being able to send our seniors off with that win was awesome.”

Bell and her fellow seniors are hoping to have the same experience as Hen Hud is prepared to defend its sectional title.

Hen Hud did graduate five seniors, highlighted by Iona freshman Kira Varada, but the seven returning 12th-graders are a tight-knit group.

“Many of us seniors have been playing together since third grade so we have a nice flow to our play, and luckily for us, the underclassmen fit right in,” said Colleen Ryan, who will attend Arizona State in September and play lacrosse.

Bell and Ryan are joined by classmates Gigi Deak, Jordan Porter, Tara Clark, Sabrina Byrne and Shannon Ellis. Ryan and Deak were selected All-Section last year and Bell was all-league.

Joining this veteran nucleus are juniors Katherine Couch, Madison Porter and Caroline Clark and freshman Paige Montgomery.

Bell, on attack, and Ryan, at midfield will spearhead an offense that graduated the majority of the scoring from 2021. Sixth-year Hen Hud coach Rob Molfetta is not concerned, though.

“Offensively, we will be replacing two All-Americans, but I believe our seniors have the ability to create offense to replace those players,” Molfetta said. “We also have a strong group of younger players who are ready to prove themselves.”

Bell and her teammates knew what the graduation departures meant and how it would affect the team. As a result, Hen Hud began preparing for the 2022 season with a determined effort. And it has been evident through the first two weeks of preseason.

“Our dynamic has changed from last year and we are working twice as hard to make up for the talent that’s graduated.” said Bell, who will be going to the University of Alabama this fall. “Our team this year is playing and practicing hard and if we keep this up we will have another great season. Overall, it will require a full team-effort to keep us at the same level and to keep us as competitive as possible.”

Hen Hud will be tested early and often this season as the Sailors open the season with Scarsdale, a Class A power, Tuesday, March 29. The Sailors home-opener is Thursday against Somers, then they travel to another Class A power, Mamaroneck, April 6.

The schedule also includes Suffern, Yorktown, Mahopac and Carmel.

Ryan and her teammates are also aware that each time they take the field, their opponent will play at a higher level to beat a sectional champion.

“Defending our title has become more of an impetus to us, as we will continue competing against top programs in the county,” Ryan said. “Knowing that other teams will be more determined to beat us only drives us to work hard, play our best, and show everyone that we deserved our title. Even after losing our 2021 seniors, we are determined to make the needed adjustments and defend our title.”

BREWSTER BEARS

Coach: Kristen Ohberg (first year)

2021 record: 3-11

Top returnees: Margo Cunningham, Jr., M (University of Albany commit); Elizabeth Kulo, Sr., M (Pace University commit); Emily Monaco, Sr., A (Drew University commit); Morgan Brace, Jr., M; Emma Bridges, Jr. D.

Key newcomers: Amelia Walsh, 8th-grade, M; Anna Nitti, Fr., M.

Strengths: Communication, variety of skill-set in each player, team leadership.

Coach’s comments: “Last year we were a young team with lots of room for growth. The rise in overall team skill level and game IQ has increased the team’s confidence in game play and we are looking forward to seeing this translate into a more successful season. Each player has put in so much hard work in the offseason and we look forward to exploring the potential we have this season.”

Noteworthy: Ohberg was a five-time all-section and All-American her senior year at Brewster. Ohberg was a two-time All-American at Cortland and member of the 2015 National Champion team. Ohberg was the assistant to former varsity coach Sara DiDio from 2018-2021. … New varsity assistant Marina Souza was a starter on Brewster’s Section 1-title-team in 2018. The Bears advanced to the final four that year. … Ohberg highlighted her team’s games with John Jay-Cross River, Yorktown and Hen Hud.

CARMEL RAMS

Coach: Kerry Hackert (15th year)

2021 record: 11-4

Top returnees: Ally Taranto, Sr., M (All League); Erin Brady, Sr., D (All League); Cat Tonchuck, So., G (All League); Jill Blair, Sr. M; Tara Babnik, Sr., D.

Key newcomers: Daniela Delgado, Jr., M; Julia Lisi, So., Strengths: Speed and grit.

Coach’s outlook on the season: “We are extremely excited to have a ‘normal’ season. We graduated 12 seniors last year, but our younger players are ready to play at the Varsity level.”

Noteworthy: Carmel won a league title last year. … Hackert started the girls’ lacrosse program in 2008 and it became a varsity sport in 2011. … Carmel opens the season, home, against Byram Hills, Tuesday, March 29. Carmel hosts Brewster, April 6, and travels to Mahopac, April 11.

LAKELAND/PANAS REBELS

Coach: Chrissy Hart (second season)

2021 record: 4-11

Top returnees: Gwen Laukaitis, M; Isabel Kocaj, M; Meaghan Casey, M.

Key newcomers: Lilly Whippo, Fr., D; Ashley Glass, So., M; Celeste Pagliaroli, Jr., D.

Team strengths: Ability to learn quickly, work ethic, great energy.

Coach’s outlook on the season: “We will play each game the full 50 minutes and be ready for more. Each game brings an important opportunity to get better in different ways. Looking forward to the growth this season.”

Noteworthy: Former Lakeland field hockey and Lakeland/Panas lacrosse standout Leah DiSisto is Hart’s assistant coach. DiSisto is also the Panas varsity field hockey coach.

MAHOPAC INDIANS

Coach: Christina D’Amore (first year)

2021 record: 9-8

Top returnees: Audrey Colucci, Sr., M (Lynn University commit); Mia Del Bene, Sr., D (Palm Beach Atlantic University commit); Ava Jennings, Sr., M (University of Cincinnati commit); Nicole Panny, Sr., A (Sacred Heart commit); Avery Przymylski, Sr., A (Coastal Carolina commit); Juliana Stefan, Sr., D (University of Indianapolis commit); Ally Savion, Sr., A; Juliana Mangione, So., M; Riley Massett, Jr., M; Gia Perrillo, So. D; Gianna Rispoli, Jr., D; Grace Witt, Jr., M.

Key newcomers: Katie Watts, Jr., A; Ashley Foran, So., A; Hannah Harney, Jr., A.

Coach’s outlook on the season: “Our focus for this season is to win our league and compete for the sectional championship. We have talented and strong players returning this season as well as hard-working younger players ready to learn and add to the team. We have seven seniors this year and are ready for a winning, exciting and fun season! We are excited to have many returning offensive players, who are strong, quick and talented. We are looking to fill some losses on defense, but we have some girls ready to go who have been working hard to prepare for the season.”

Noteworthy: D’Amore, a Mahopac graduate, coached modified for eight years then was the Junior Varsity coach for the last 10 years. … Mahopac opens the season with two home games – Clarkstown North (March 29) and Putnam Valley (April 2).

PUTNAM VALLEY TIGERS

Coach: Amanda Vasta (second year)

2021 record: 1-15

Top returnees: Natalie Mazza, Sr.; Shayla Lussier, Sr.; Jordan Cuddy, Sr.

Coach’s outlook on the season: “I am excited for another season! We are a young team this year, however, all of the athletes are incredibly motivated to do well and we are working hard as a team to be successful. My goals are to cultivate and create a group of hard-working athletes and with patience, energy and the girls’ motivation, we are excited to become great.”

YORKTOWN CORNHUSKERS

Coach: Heather Raniolo (first year)

2021 record: 9-5

Top returnees: Alexandra Scialdone, Jr., A (committed to Clemson); Kaitlin Regan, Jr., M; Gianna Altimari, Jr., D;

Emily Ward, Jr., D; Reileigh McEnroe, So., D; Alison Passarella, So., A.

Top newcomers: Reese Bruno, So., D; Maeve Ryan, Jr., A; Brie Gaccino, Fr., A; Ava Cunneen, Fr., M.

Strengths: Heart and hustle, ball movement and finishing ability.

Coach’s outlook on the season: “Our attitude and mindset is what has impressed me the most with this group. Every day we come together the energy is high, we are having fun and we are working hard. It has been a pleasure to get to work with this group and I am excited to see what we can accomplish together as a family. My expectations are high for them, as our goal is to bring section titles back home. With time, hard work and good team culture good things will come. Practices have been nothing short of high energy, hard work and fun. This is a special group of girls who I believe can come together for a successful season.”

Noteworthy: Raniolo, who played for Yorktown, was the varsity assistant at Westlake last year. … Yorktown hosts Suffern, Tuesday, 3/29, to open the season.