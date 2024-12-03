Girls Hoops Preview 2024-25 – Class AA Walter Panas Seeking Proper Encore, 3-Peat

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

PV, Westlake, P’Ville to Challenge for Class A Title

By Tony Pinciaro, For Examiner News @Finch63

The 2024 season was pretty electric in our neck of the EX-area woods, and 2025 is shaping up mightily the same; as the dream remains the same for all Section 1 teams: Survive and advance to the Westchester County Center and the respective Final 4’s.

The dynamic WATLER PANAS backcourt duo of Cadence Nicholas and Sofia Tavarez and their senior teammates have added motivation for the 2024-25 season.

Last year, Panas (24-4 record) came up two points short in an attempt to make it consecutive New York State Class A championships. Central Catholic of Albany used a fourth-quarter to shock the Panthers and it’s a loss that does not sit well.

“It has encouraged us and also motivated us to continue our hard work and to not take any games for granted,” said Nicholas, who will attend SUNY-Cortland next September and also play basketball. “We will be a team that will continue to move forward after each play and each game.”

This is not something Panas’ opponents want to hear as the Panthers return a talented, veteran, senior-laden group that has led the program to back-to-back Section 1 Class A titles. However, Panas has been upgraded, this year, to Class AA.

This, along with the knowledge that opponents will always bring their best effort against the Panthers had them focused from the opening minute of preseason.

“The first week of preseason has been filled with continuous hard work,” said Tavarez, who will attend Connecticut College next September and also play basketball. “We have been guiding the varsity newcomers to the team and we have been working hard on and off the court.”

Nicholas (24 PPG last year) and Tavares (19 PPG) are members of an experienced, senior group that also includes guards Katie Hofmann, Jill Cinquina, Giuliana Rodriguez and Emily Jankowski, and forward Kiara Williams. Junior Kelly McAleese and sophomore Bella Ocampo, both forwards, also return.

Three key varsity newcomers are juniors and guards, Mya Wilkowski and Kaymily Rondon, and freshman Giuliana Sewell, also a guard.

The two-time Section 1 Class A champions will have to be prepared to play as 14-year Coach Matt Evangelista is challenging them with a difficult schedule.

The Panthers will play in the Hen Hud and Somers’ tournaments the first two weeks of the season then close out December going to the Albertus Magnus Tournament (Ursuline, Clarkstown South and Tappan Zee comprise the field with the host) for a second consecutive year. The host won the 2024 New York State Class AA title.

The non-league schedule includes Tappan Zee (away), Pearl River (away), Harrison (home) and Rye (home). Tappan Zee, Harrison and Rye are also Class AA this season. Panas will also face Ursuline (Jan. 4) in the Slam-Dunk Tournament.

“Coach Evangelista has held us to high standards since this group has so much potential,” said Nicholas, a five-year varsity player. “Our schedule has a lot of great teams throughout and we are excited for these great matchups.”

Panas opened its season against Nyack, Monday, and will be in the Hen Hud Tournament, Thursday/Friday, with Ossining, Mahopac and the host. Tavarez is looking forward to what the Panthers can accomplish this season.

“We are beyond excited to get back to what we love doing since this is our last ride together,” Tavarez said. “We strive to have success this season, but more importantly have fun.”

BREWSTER BEARS

Coach: Mike Castaldo (13th year)

2023-24 record: 15-6

Graduated seniors from the ‘24 team: Two

League favorite: Wide open with a combined league of Yorktown, Carmel, Mahopac, Poughkeepsie, John Jay-East Fishkill, R.C. Ketcham and Arlington.

Section favorite, Class AA: Could be anyone.

Top returnees: Ava Fagin, Sr., G; Liv Francis, Sr., G; Cara Winkler, Sr., G; Lauren Leon, So., G; Daniella Apap, 8th-grade, G.

Strengths: Teamwork, defense, doing the little things to win

Question marks: Depth, with only 10 players

Coach’s season outlook: We need to be a team that takes pride in getting stops late in the game and is willing to do the little things to win games.

Noteworthy: The Bears hosted Byram Hills, Monday, 12/2, in their season-opener. … Brewster will hold its annual tournament, 12/12-12/13. John Jay-East Fishkill plays Pelham and Brewster faces Blind Brook in the first round.

BRIARCLIFF BEARS

Coach: Mike McDonnell (second year)

2023-24 record: 7-15

Graduated seniors from the ’24 team: Five

League favorite: Westlake

Top returnees: Gemma Fante; Julie Labick, Fr., SG; Orlaith Murray, Fr., C; Sabrina DeRose, So., Lila Dumas, Sr.

Key newcomers: Aiora Gillate; Diya Sood, 8th-grade, G; Siena Russell; Briella Bennison; Brooke Bennison.

Strengths: Depth, dedication, young players

Question marks: Our youth may result in some challenges of dealing with older, more physical teams; no seniors

Coach’s season outlook: I am very excited and optimistic about this upcoming season and seeing if we can get to the County Center in Class B which only has eight teams. Beyond this year, there is a renewed energy and interest in basketball with growing numbers of participants, a re-established JV program and a group of girls who will grow together over the next four and five years. Simply, the future is quite bright but we must be prepared for growing pains.

Noteworthy: 2023 graduate Cat Carrafiello is playing at Middlebury and her high school teammate and fellow 2023 graduate Caroline Barbalato is playing at McDaniel College (Md.). … Briarcliff opens the season, 12/5, hosting its annual Booster Club Tournament with Lincoln, Hastings and Sacred Heart of Yonkers. … The Bears will play in the North Salem Tournament, 1/10-1/11.

BYRAM HILLS BOBCATS

Coach: Carey Berry (first year)

2023-24 record: 10-10

2024 Sectional result: Loss, first round

Graduated seniors graduated from the ’24 team? Two

League favorite: Harrison

Key newcomers: Ava Gitler, 5-9; Amelia Amendo, 5-1; Skylar Skoloff, 5-10.

Strengths: Experience with nine seniors.

Noteworthy: Byram Hills opens the season, 12/2, against Brewster.

YORKTOWN CORNHUSKERS

Coach: Kristi Dini (third year at Yorktown, 12th overall)

2023-24 record: 14-8

Graduated seniors from the ‘24 team: Two

Top returnees: Ava Costello, Sr., G; Lexi Livadhi, Sr., F;

Kiera Mooney, Jr.; Sofia Boucher, Jr.

Strengths: Defense, level of preparation

Question marks: Inexperience with four freshmen and one eighth-grader

Coach’s season outlook: Everything we do each day in practice is to help prepare us to be the best we can be. The energy our returners bring to our younger kids and the focus of the entire group. We will have growing pains, but beyond proud of what they’ve brought every day so far. Our defense always helps us compete as well.

Noteworthy: Dini has also coached at Somers and her alma mater, Putnam Valley. Dini led Putnam Valley to a Section 1 Class B title. … Dini was also a member of the Hudson Valley Open Women’s Gold-Medal Basketball team in 2003 at the then Empire State Games. Dini was the leading scorer in the gold-medal game, lighting it up from 3-point range.

CARMEL RAMS

Coach: John Sullivan (sixth year)

2023-24 record: 7-14

2024 Sectional result: Loss, Class AA out-bracket game.

Graduated seniors from the ‘24 team: Seven

League favorite: R.C. Ketcham, John Jay-East Fishkill.

Section favorite, Class AA: Panas.

Top returnees: Kylie Murphy, Jr., 5-5, G (Last year: 18.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, All-League); Alexa Cuccinelli, Sr., 5-6, F; Faith Keropian, So., 5-6, G.

Key newcomers: Joria Tompuri, Sr., 5-6, G; Taylor Lotz, Sr., 5-5, G; Lauren Vara, Sr. 5-5, G; Jorryn Ogbebor, Jr., 6-2, C.

Strengths: Speed, defense

Question mark: Rebounding

Coach’s season outlook: I’m very excited for a new season. After graduating seven seniors from last year, we have a lot

of new and motivated athletes. We are looking to build on some of our successes from last year and continue to turn the program around.

Noteworthy: Carmel opens the season, 12/3, at Lakeland. … The annual Carmel Holiday Tournament will be 12/19-12/20.

CROTON TIGERS

Coach: Don Lucas (third year at Croton, 22nd overall)

2023-24 record: 15-7

2024 Sectional result: Lost, Class B semifinal

Graduated seniors from the ’24 team: Four

League favorite: Putnam Valley

Section favorite, Class A: Ardsley, Hen Hud

Top returnees: Ava Andrews, Sr., G (2023-24: 14 ppg., All-League); Alana Walsh, Sr., F (‘24: 8rgp.); Shayna Caguano, Sr., G; Addison Caputo, So., G; Laila Asghar, So., F.

Key newcomers: Abby DeBeer, Fr. G; Johanna Hough, Fr., F; Julia Junkovic, Fr., F.

Strengths: Trusting each other and playing as a team.

Question marks: Take care of the basketball and limit the turnovers.

Coach’s season outlook: Moving up to Class A will be very challenging. Hopefully, we will be up for the challenge.

Noteworthy: Croton will play in the Eastchester Tournament, 12/7 and 12/9, and host its annual Mayclim Tournament 12/12 and 12/14.

PUTNAM VALLEY TIGERS

Coach: Harrison Deegan (second year)

2023-24 record: 18-8

2024 Sectional and state result: Section 1 Class B and Regional Champions, State Final Four

Graduated seniors from the ’24 team: Three

League favorite: Putnam Valley, Croton

Top returnee: Jona Kabashi, Sr., 6-0, F (Last year: 20 ppg., 11 rpg, All-Conference).

Key newcomers: Sofia Hatfield, Jr., 5-8, F; Klea Kabashi, Fr., 5-10, F.

Strengths: We have a group of young talented players with a combination of great athletes as well as talented shooters and ball handlers to play off of Jona Kabashi.

Question marks: Underclassmen-oriented team with inexperience.

Coach’s season outlook: Our goal will be to continue to compete for both the league and section championship. Moving up to Class A this season will be difficult, but the players and coaches are confident we will be able to put ourselves in a position to play with anyone.

Noteworthy: Jona Kabashi will be closing in on 1,000 points at some point during this season. … Arianna Stockinger is a senior and plays for Pace University. … 2024 graduate Nai Torres is playing at SUNY-Oneonta.

FOX LANE FOXES

Coach: Kris Matts (14 years)

2023-24 record: 8-13

2024 Sectional result: Lost, Class AA first-round game

Graduated seniors from the ‘24 team: Two

League favorite: Ossining

Section favorite, Class AA: Panas

Top returnees: Cara Drapala, Sr., 5-4, PG (Last year: 12 ppg, All-League, All-Conference); Ava Schuster, Sr., 5-10, C; Kayla Santos, Sr., 5-8, F; Hailey Kraljevic, Sr., 5-11, C; Morgan Clinton, Jr., 5-10, F (Last year: 9 ppg, 10 rpg); Riley New, Jr., 5-5, PG (‘24: 10 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg, All-League); Kam Boniello, Jr., 5-8, F; Cora Moore, Jr., 5-11, PG; Dylan New, So., 5-6, G; Nora Dooley, Jr., 5-6, G; Natalie Mazzuca, Jr., 5-7, F; Amanda Mazzuca, Jr., 5-5, PG.

Key newcomers: None

Strengths: Fast, athletic, experience, depth

Question marks: Cara is our unquestioned leader, but when teams key on her it will be interesting to see who will step up to take the big shot when pressure mounts.

Coach’s season outlook: These girls work very hard and are ready to take the next step. We expect to win more games than last season and we are ready to make some noise in the postseason, after two years of disappointment.

Noteworthy: Matts said Fox Lane will finally get to play its geographic rivals, including Horace Greeley, John Jay-Cross River and Byram Hills.

HALDANE BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Scott Timpano (first year at Haldane, ninth overall)

2023-24 record: 8-12

2024 Sectional result: Loss, Class C semifinal

Graduated seniors from the ‘24 team: Two

Section favorite, Class C: Tuckahoe

Top returnees: Marisa Peters, Jr., G; Kayla Ruggiero, Jr., G; Elaina Johanson, So., F; Miley Pena-Rider, Jr., F; Martha McBride, Sr., F; Megan Powell, Jr., G.

Key newcomers: Taya Robinson, So., G; Stella Gretina, So., G; Amelia Nova Martinez, So., F; Nora Jean Cotter, 7th-grade, G; Mackenzie Tobin, 7th-grade, G.

Coach’s season outlook: The Haldane varsity girls team is looking to take the strides made last year and continue to build for the future. We lost two key players from last year’s team, but are returning a large core from a team that has shown significant improvement. The team is going to be young, but there is a lot of excitement around the program. We are going to lean heavily on our returners to guide us in the early part of the season, but will look to our younger players to balance us out. Guards Marisa Peters and Kayla Ruggiero will both lead the attack with their outside shooting and shot creation. Returning members Martha McBride and Megan Powell will also provide a huge spark for the team. The Blue Devils are eager to show off our new look and play a fast and aggressive style of basketball.

Noteworthy: Camilla McDaniel is playing basketball at Oberlin College (Ohio). … Haldane will host FDR-Hyde Park, 12/6, in its season-opener. … Former Haldane and Pace University great Brittany Shields is Pace University’s Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance.

HEN HUD SAILORS

Coach: Megan Boyle (second year)

2023-24 record: 16-8

2024 Sectional result: Section 1 Class A runner-up

Graduated seniors from the ’24 team: Three

League favorite: Hen Hud, Ardsley

Section favorite, Class A: Hen Hud, Ardsley, Pearl River

Top returnees: Kaitlyn Raguso, Sr., 5-9, F; Elyse Smith, Jr., 5-6 PG; Kayla McCarthy, Sr., 5-9, G; Kate Stratton, Jr., 5-11, F.

Strengths: Depth, heigh, versatility

Question marks: Can we fill the roles of our two starting seniors who graduated?

Coach’s season outlook: We have high expectations this year.

Noteworthy: Raguso, who surpassed 1,000 points last year, will attend the University of Scranton and also play basketball. … Hen Hud opens the season with its Holiday Tournament, 12/5, against Mahopac. … Former Hen Hud standout Caitlin Weimar, who led the Sailors to the 2020 Class B title, graduated from Boston University in May as a two-time All-Patriot League first-team selection, the 2024 Patriot League Player of the Year and was twice the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

HORACE GREELEY QUAKERS

Coach: Sarah Schum (eighth year)

2023-24 record: 10-12

2024 Sectional result: Loss, Class A first-round game

Graduated seniors graduated from the ’24 team? Four

League favorite: Ossining

Top returnees: Carolina Negrin, Sr., 6-0, F (Last year: All-League); Allie Mosca, Sr., 5-7, G.

Strengths: Scrappy, athletic, hard-working

Question marks, if any: It is a long season, so hoping we can stay excited and healthy.

Coach’s season outlook: It’s always exciting to start a new year. We have a large roster, with a lot of seniors. I’m looking forward to the maturity and hunger they will bring during their last season.

Noteworthy: The Quakers are playing in the North Salem Tournament, 1/10-1/11. … Schum returns to her alma mater, Lakeland, 1/28. Schum was the point guard on Lakeland’s 2007 New York State Class A champion team along and captained the team along with current Lakeland Athletic Director Rebecca DiSisto and current Pearl River Special Education teacher and JV girls’ basketball coach Amy Voelkel. … 2023 graduate Emma Rose is playing basketball at Rochester Institute of Technology.

LAKELAND HORNETS

Coach: Mike Auerbach (first year at Lakeland, 14th overall)

2023-24 record: 12-10

2024 Sectional result: Loss, Class A Quarterfinal to Panas.

Graduated seniors from the ’24 team? Four.

League favorite: Panas

Section favorite, Class AA: Panas

Top returnees: Amanda Franco, Sr., 5-4, G; Sarah Devane, Sr., 5-7, F; Emily Hahn, Jr., 5-6, F; Riley Waters, So., 5-4, G.

Key newcomers: Sam Alleva, Jr., 5-3, G; Tara McCabe, So., 5-7, F; Maebh Rooney, So., 5-7, F; Mackenzie Latorre, So., 5-7, F; Liliana Aguirre, Fr., 5-4, G; Emma Burke, Fr., 5-5, G; Carina Cannizzaro, Fr., 5-7, F; Allie Waters, 7th-grade, 5-2, G.

Strengths: Teamwork and team chemistry, experienced starters in Devane, Franco, and Riley Waters.

Question marks: Youth/inexperience to varsity.

Coach’s season outlook: Our plan is to continue to try and improve individually and as a team daily, and see where that gets us. Our league and schedule, as a whole, looks competitive so it’ll be a challenge, but I really like the group we have. I think our pieces fit together well. We’re not big, but I like our athleticism. I think we can play in transition and get offense in the half court from a bunch of different girls. The girls work hard and the energy, effort, focus and attention to details has been really good so far in practice.

Noteworthy: Auerbach, a Physical Education teacher in the district, was also the varsity boys’ basketball coach at Panas and Irvington. … Lakeland opens the season, 12/3, hosting Carmel.

MAHOPAC WOLFPAC

Coach: Jason Conklin (first year)

2024 Sectional result: Loss, Class A first round

Graduated seniors from the ‘24 team: Three

Top returnees: Mady Ford, Jr., G; Caily Salon, Sr., F/C; Gianna Puckhaber, So., G/F.

Key newcomers: Katarina Klajbanova, Fr., C; Kayleigh Dolan, So., G.

Noteworthy: Mahopac will host its own tournament and also participate in the Hen Hud and Somers tournaments. … 2022 graduate Julie Debrocky is playing at Manhattanville.

OSSINING PRIDE

Coach: Dan Ricci (34th year)

2023-24 record: 13-9

2024 Sectional result: Loss, Class AAA Semifinals to eventual champion R.C. Ketcham.

Graduated seniors from ‘23-’24 team: Three.

League favorite: Ossining.

Section favorite, Class AAA: 2024 NY State Class AA champion, Albertus Magnus.

Top returnees: Saniya Bell, Sr., 5-9, F (Last year: All-Section, 14 ppg, 9 rpg, 2 spg); Claire Schnecker, Jr., 5-10, F (Last year: All-Conference, 11 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg, 2 spg); Ty’Asia Carver, Jr., 5-4, G (Last year: All-League, 8 ppg, 4 apg); Sophia Torrieri, Jr., 5-4, G; Ja Myra Thomas, Sr., 5-5, G; Reese Caparelli, Sr., 5-2, G; Kinya Green, So., 5-4, G.

Key newcomer: Lyla Strippoli, 5-8, F.

Strengths: Work ethic, chemistry.

Question marks: Low numbers in the program so depth could be an issue. We must stay injury free.

Coaches season outlook: This is a talented group that got a taste of playoff basketball last year and could make some noise this year in the section. Unfortunately, the two Private school powerhouse teams, Albertus Magnus and Ursuline, were placed back up in AAA this year after a year in AA where they played each other in the AA finals. Other than those two teams, our class is wide open.

Noteworthy: Ricci is the second longest-tenured varsity girls’ basketball coach in Section 1 behind Irvington’s Gina Maher. Ricci owns a career record of 558-202. Ricci and his teams have won 10 sectional titles, five state championships and a federation crown. … Former Ossining great Saniya Chong was inducted into the Westchester County Sports Hall of Fame last month. … Aubrey Griffin is a senior and playing at UConn and Tyler Dendy is a junior and playing at Caldwell College (NJ). … Ossining will play in the KSA Challenge (Florida), 12/18-12/22 … The Pride play Ardsley in the Slam-Dunk Challenge, Jan. 4. … Ossining will host the annual Pauline Ricci Memorial Classic, 2/1, and will play Irvington and coach Gina Maher. The other games that day are Tuckahoe-Ursuline, North Rockland-Scarsdale and Tappan Zee-Harrison.

PEEKSKILL RED DEVILS

Coach: Nyrie Holliman (second year)

2023-24 record: 10- 12 (9-5, league)

Graduated seniors from the ’24 team: Three.

League favorite: Hen Hud

Section favorite, Class A: Hen Hud

Top returnee: Amari Murphy, Jr., 5-7, PG/SG (2024: 16.7 ppg).

Coach’s outlook: I’m proud of the progress the girls made last year. The girls showed significant development throughout the season, with many players stepping up in key moments. While there’s still a lot of skill-building and team cohesion to work on, their commitment in the offseason was evident. The work they put in during the summer and fall laid the foundation for a season of improvement. Moving forward, the focus will be on continuing to build on our strengths while addressing areas of growth. With continued hard work, I’m confident we’ll see even more success in the coming seasons. The future of Peekskill girls basketball is bright.

Noteworthy: Murphy is 131 points from 1,000 varsity points. … Holliman was a five-year varsity player at Peekskill then attended American International College and also played basketball. Holliman coached the Peekskill Modified girls basketball team in 2022-23 and was the varsity assistant last year before being named coach in January. … Peekskill will participate in the Elmsford Classic & Godwin (Sleepy Hollow) Tournaments. … Former Peekskill standout Sheila Wagner (played at and graduated from Georgia Tech) is fourth, all-time, in Section 1 girls’ basketball history with 2,476 points.\

PLEASANTVILLE PANTHERS

Coach: Dan McGann (first year)

2023-24 record: 9-12

2024 Sectional result: Lost, Class B semi-final

Graduated seniors from the ’24 team? Two

Top returnees: Maddie Becerra, Fr., G; Megan Raefski, Sr., G;

Lexi Tomaselli, So., G; Taylor Minerva, So., F; Julie Karaqi, So., G; Ella Collins, Jr., F; Abby Maceyak, Jr., F.

Key newcomers: Emily Raefski, Fr., G; Josie Sabol, Fr., G; Lindsay Mathews, Jr., G; Katie Lent, Jr., F.

Strengths: Experience with a talented, young team, work ethic, togetherness, resilience.

Coach’s season outlook: We are excited about the season ahead and are focused on continuing to develop our team chemistry. We have some strong returning players and we are also seeing some great potential from our newcomers. It’s going to be a process of growth, with an emphasis on work ethic, teamwork and daily improvement. Taking it one day at a time we are hoping to be playing our best basketball come February.

Noteworthy: McGann played at Tappan Zee High School for coach George Gaine and was an assistant coach on the 2023 Section 1 and New York State Class A Championship team. … Former Pleasantville coach Kelly Guarino is now an assistant coach on the women’s basketball team at her alma mater – New Jersey Institute of Technology. … Becerra is the daughter of Pleasantville varsity football coach Tony Becerra.

SOMERS TUSKERS

Coach: Kevin Mallon (fourth year)

2023-24 record: 9-10

2024 Sectional result: Loss, Class A quarterfinal

Graduated seniors from the ‘24 team: One

League favorite: Panas

Section favorite, Class AA: Panas

Top returnees: Olivia Allegretti, Sr., 5-6, G; Sydney Ingraham, Sr., 5-5, G; Julia Schmidberger, Sr., 5-9, C; Kacey McCullough, Jr., 5-10, C; Mia Paulmeno, Jr., 5-4, PG; Ashley Kuchinsky, So., 5-5, G.

Key newcomers: Erin O’Brien, Jr., 5-5, G; Engji Demaj, Sr., 5-5, G; Sophia Valenzuela, Fr., 5-4, PG; Eliana Contreras, Fr., 5-6, G; Maeve Cleary, So., 5-5, G.

Strengths: Depth; athleticism.

Coach’s season outlooks: We want to finish above .500 and make a deep sectional run.

ANDY JACOBS/DAVID TABER/RAY GALLAGHER/GIL McMAHON PHOTO