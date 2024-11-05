Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

We are sad to announce the passing of Cindy Hite, 67, who lost her battle with cancer and went peacefully to the Lord on Oct. 14.

Cindy was born in White Plains to Henry Clifford Hite and Irene Hite (neé Conrad). She was the second of four children and was a great sister to her siblings, Denise, Bonnie and Jim.

She graduated from Westlake High School in Thornwood in 1975, and then graduated from Westchester Community College with an associate’s degree. While working at Berger Hardware in Hawthorne for more than 40 years, she became the embodiment of customer care and developed many strong personal relationships along the way, making it so much more than a job. With her unique, larger-than-life presence, no one could deny her ability to soften the grouchiest of individuals or fussiest of kids. She disarmed anyone and everyone with her infectious smile.

After retiring, Cindy spent her time visiting friends and hanging with her best friend of over 50 years, Susie. Fiercely independent, she loved almost everything in life, especially her morning coffee, an occasional Bud Light, her four-legged friends, Doris and Bailey and the Mets and Jets. She loved the wrath of nature, and watched the weather closely, notifying her housemates of any impending storms.

Cindy took her health seriously, attacking any piece of exercise equipment with everything she had, rewarding herself with peanut M&Ms, her favorite chocolate candy. Most of all, her passion was all things Mickey Mouse. Anyone could see that right away by her clothes or her tattoos…Mickey, Mickey, Mickey!

Cindy rarely stayed still for very long and if you were lucky enough to catch up with her, you’d walk away a more enriched person. She was spirited and blessed with the gift of connecting with people, and strangers didn’t remain strangers for very long.

Her passing has left an unfillable void in our lives and those of her friends, both two- and four-legged. She lifted everyone up with her quirky way, her smile, wit, sense of humor and love, touching many lives along the way. She would not want us to mourn but to remember her good-natured, independent free spirit. She was a treasured person, dearly loved and will be truly missed by all. The world is a sadder place without her.

Cindy is survived by her sister, Denise Weldon (Bedford Hills); brother Jim and sister-in-law Jennifer Denyer-Hite (Aberdeen, Md.); niece Debbie Carella (Margate, Fla.); nephews Joe Carella Jr. (Daytona Beach, Fla.); Clifford “Cliffy” Weldon (and wife Marcia, Wingdale, N.Y.) and Evan Hite (and wife Leah, Jacksonville, Fla.); numerous cousins; and many friends. In addition, Cindy was a loving grandaunt to Thaddeus Weldon, Thomas Weldon, Kevin Weldon and Judah Eliot Hite.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clifford “Cliff” Hite and Irene Charlotte Hite; sister Bonnie Carella; brother-in-law Thomas Weldon Sr.; and nephew Thomas Weldon Jr.

To share memories, visit www.ballarddurand.com. Ballard-Durand handled the arrangements. No funeral service was planned. Donations may be made in Cindy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which was a cause very close to her heart, at www.stjude.org/donate.