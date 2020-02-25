Chimney Fire Draws Response in Put Lake

The Putnam Lake and Patterson fire departments were dispatched in the afternoon of Feb. 24 to a two-alarm structure fire at 4 Kingston Road.

Crews arrived to find a chimney fire, and quickly determined that this house was under construction and unoccupied. They stretched a hand-line to the deck and conducted a transitional attack on the fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Mutual aid resources were requested from Brewster and New Fairfield fire departments. The Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services and

its Fire Investigation Team were also on scene to assist.

The fire is currently under investigation, and the cause is undetermined at this time.