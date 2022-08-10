Child Advocacy Center of Putnam Virtual Run/Walk Fundraiser

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County has announced that registration is open for the annual virtual fundraiser One Too Many NY 5K to end child abuse and will be held from September 16-18.

The One Too Many NY 5K is open to individuals of all ages from any town, any city, or any state. Participants

may choose their preferred exercise (run, walk, bike, hike etc.) to complete the 5K (3.1 miles). Individuals

can participate at their own pace, on their own route, in teams or by themselves, wherever and whenever

between Friday, September 16 and Sunday, September 18.

Register online and select Putnam County

at https://onetoomany/eventbrite.com by August 12 for a guaranteed race t-shirt. With a $40

registration fee, participants receive a One Too Many NY 5K t-shirt, a run/walk bib, and a chance to win

some exciting prizes.

Can’t make it and still want to show your support? Donate to the Friends of Putnam Child Advocacy

Center by visiting https://friendsofputnamcac.org/donation-form. Your contributions will help the Child

Advocacy Center of Putnam County’s ongoing mission to end child abuse and provide free support services and hope for a brighter future to children and families across Putnam County. The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County works to support and protect child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, and domestic violence.

One of our participants said it best, “I haven’t run too much lately, had a few nagging aches and pains. But it was a good reminder of how much suffering kids go through and how a few aches are nothing compared to the pain of kids who have been abused. Thank you for organizing this event and the great work you do.”

One in 10 children will be abused before their 18th birthday. The vital work of the Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County needs your help to continue to serve this community within a safe, family-friendly environment offering prevention education, advocacy, justice, and a path to healing.

For more information, visit https://putnamcac.org/events/ or email the outreach coordinator

Marissa.Henderson@putnamcountyny.gov. #OneTooManyNY5K.