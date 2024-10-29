Checking into Springfield, Ohio for a Dog Walk and a Creole Meal

We are part of The Trust Project

We have been dismayed and stunned by the shameless treatment of the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio.

So, on a recent cross-country drive, we checked into Springfield – 600 miles from our Westchester home – to see for ourselves.

While driving around, we found Perrin Woods Park, a nature preserve in a tree-lined community of middle-class homes, and enjoyed a leafy dog walk. (Spoiler alert: Nobody was lurking in the woods waiting to eat our dogs!)

A few blocks away, we found Rose Goute’s Creole Restaurant in a mini mall, next to a butcher shop and a few doors from the library.

We stopped in for an early dinner and savored bountiful plates of fried chicken, whole snapper, plantains and rice, served with kindness.

Now, having experienced Springfield firsthand, we’re very sure this community didn’t deserve the lies and emotional terror it endured while being thrust into the national spotlight, including subjecting its children to dozens of bomb threats while in school and parents afraid to take their children to the park.

With the Presidential election next week, and other important elections in the lower Hudson Valley (home to a large Haitian community), each of us has an opportunity to voice how we feel about this behavior.

Todd Shapera

Pleasantville