Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival Back in Full Swing This Fall

By Nora Lowe

This year, the largest annual children’s book festival in the tristate region is expected to be “bigger and better than ever,” according to its founder and Executive Director Dawn Greenberg.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the ninth annual Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival will return to full strength with about 160 authors and as many as 8,000 visitors expected. The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chappaqua train station parking lot, has garnered such high involvement due to the “incredible word of mouth in the author community,” Greenberg said.

This year’s theme will be “A Walk Through the Woods,” and the day will include author readings, special presentations, illustrator demos, book sales and signings. There will also be food trucks on hand.

The festival has grown considerably since its debut in 2013. COVID-19 is likely to continue being a factor but organizers are seeking to make everyone who attends as comfortable as possible, Greenberg said.

In 2020, the festival was canceled because of the pandemic. Last year, it returned but with about half the number of authors. The festival was moved from the grounds of the nearby Robert E. Bell Middle School to a portion of the train station parking lot which enabled the authors and visitors to be sufficiently spaced.

“We expect our authors and volunteers to be fully vaccinated and masked,” Greenberg said. “We ask the general public to be masked when interacting with our authors and to be respectful of allowing space when in lines.”

Acclaimed authors scheduled to be in attendance will include Dan Gutman, (creator of “The Genius Files” series and the graphic novel “My Weird School”); Mike Curato, (author of graphic novel “Flamer”); Torrey Maldonado (“What Lane?); Chris Barton (author of nonfiction picture book “Dazzle Ships”); Christina Gonzalez (“The Red Umbrella”); Lisa Fipps (“Starfish”); and author and illustrator Hudson Talbott (“A Walk in the Words.”)

A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to literacy programs throughout Westchester and the metropolitan New York area. Admission and parking are free, and the event will be held rain or shine.

For more information on the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival as the event draws closer, visit www.ccbfestival.com.