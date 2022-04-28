CatchU Partners with Burke Hospital for Fall-Screening Pilot Study

CatchU will begin its first validation study for its novel fall-propensity screening tool with Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains.

CatchU, based in Stony Point, is a research-based, clinical-translational multisensory assessment tool to identify older adults at-risk for falls. Currently, there are no quantitative, cost-effective, and accessible assessments available to determine an individual’s risk for falls. The impetus for creating CatchU was to alleviate disability, promote independence, and increase quality of life for older adults.

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Burke Rehabilitation Hospital on our first essential validation study,” said Dr. Jeannette R. Mahoney, CatchU’s founder and president. “We strongly believe that inclusion of CatchU in clinical practice and implementation of its personalized recommendations will help mitigate future falls for our seniors. We are striving to catch seniors before they fall.”

According to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 30% of Americans over 65 experience a fall annually. Falls are the leading cause of injury and injury-related death in older adults, with more than $50 billion spent annually on falls.

The partnership was facilitated by the Westchester Innovation Network (WIN), a program launched by the Business Council of Westchester that aims to drive economic development, innovation, and growth in Westchester County. The program launched in December with five innovation partners and in recent weeks has added an additional four new partners.

“The growth of our Innovation Match Program demonstrates how essential WIN will be for start-ups looking to partner with established institutions that can help them beta-test new ideas or expand customer bases,” said Dr. Marsha Gordon, president, and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester.

The BCW’s WIN program has identified 75 potential innovator partners looking to be paired locally to test a product or service. The process to match those innovators with businesses has begun.