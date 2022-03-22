It is with great heartbreak that we announce the passing of Caroline Cooley Loeb of Mount Kisco on Mar. 15 at the age of 64 after a courageous and selfless eight-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Caroline faced a terminal diagnosis head on with unwavering strength. She lived and thrived during the past years with more fun and compassion than many create in a lifetime.

Caroline was born on May 15, 1957, in New Haven, Conn. to Irwin and Helena Cooley, whose strong Jewish and Swedish heritages influenced Caroline throughout her life. She grew up in Troy, N.Y. and later attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., where she was lovingly given the nickname “Cools.”

Caroline’s commitment to advocacy and her boundless empathy led her to law school and later to a career as a public defender at The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County. After leaving the field of law, Caroline devoted herself to her local community through tireless volunteer work. She continued her service to the public by becoming the executive director of the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce.

Caroline was a trailblazer and a force of life. She was hilarious with infectious energy, and she made others feel special just for being themselves and nothing more. Her profound kindness for others is leaving an immeasurable loss – a life taken too soon but one lived so deeply.

Caroline is survived by her husband, Harvey; children Greg and Brita; and brothers Erik (Cathy) and Jack (Jenny). A service to celebrate Caroline’s life was held at Temple Shaaray Tefila in Bedford Corners on Mar. 21. The family was to sit shiva at their home on Mar. 21 and Tuesday, Mar. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Center of Northern Westchester (www.communitycenternw.org) or the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry (www.mountkiscofoodpantry.org).