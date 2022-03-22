Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Latest News:

The Examiner News

SMALL NEWS IS BIG NEWS

Obituaries 

Caroline Loeb

Examiner Media 99 Views 1 min read
Caroline Loeb

It is with great heartbreak that we announce the passing of Caroline Cooley Loeb of Mount Kisco on Mar. 15 at the age of 64 after a courageous and selfless eight-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Caroline faced a terminal diagnosis head on with unwavering strength. She lived and thrived during the past years with more fun and compassion than many create in a lifetime.

Caroline was born on May 15, 1957, in New Haven, Conn. to Irwin and Helena Cooley, whose strong Jewish and Swedish heritages influenced Caroline throughout her life. She grew up in Troy, N.Y. and later attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., where she was lovingly given the nickname “Cools.”

Caroline’s commitment to advocacy and her boundless empathy led her to law school and later to a career as a public defender at The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County. After leaving the field of law, Caroline devoted herself to her local community through tireless volunteer work. She continued her service to the public by becoming the executive director of the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce.

Caroline was a trailblazer and a force of life. She was hilarious with infectious energy, and she made others feel special just for being themselves and nothing more. Her profound kindness for others is leaving an immeasurable loss – a life taken too soon but one lived so deeply.

Caroline is survived by her husband, Harvey; children Greg and Brita; and brothers Erik (Cathy) and Jack (Jenny). A service to celebrate Caroline’s life was held at Temple Shaaray Tefila in Bedford Corners on Mar. 21. The family was to sit shiva at their home on Mar. 21 and Tuesday, Mar. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Center of Northern Westchester (www.communitycenternw.org) or the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry (www.mountkiscofoodpantry.org).

Share

Enjoy The Examiner News newspaper journalism? Then you should also subscribe to Examiner+ www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe.

Our digital newsmagazine delivers the smartest, most insightful news and lifestyle journalism in Westchester and the broader Hudson Valley so you can live your most intelligent local life.

Related News Stories

Matthew Joseph Ferri

Examiner Media

William “Bill” Belmont

Examiner Media

Anthony Oliveri

Examiner Media

Community Events

View Calendar