Carmel Vigil Harmonious Despite Drive-by Agitation

By Gabriel Harrison

About 100 people peacefully gathered outside Drew United Methodist Church in Carmel today for a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The vigil featured speakers such as Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, State Senator Pete Harckham, Gilead Presbyterian Church pastor Martin McGeachy, Trinity Lutheran Church pastor Jennifer Boyd, and Drew United Methodist pastor Martha E. Vink, who was involved in organizing the event. The event started around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour.

Some participants held signs facing the road and cheered as motorists honked. Many lit candles while they listened to the speeches.

The vigil was largely harmonious other than a few drive-by agitators, including a white man who twice drove by shouting “go home” and “white lives matter” from the open car window.

A more detailed version of this article will be published later.