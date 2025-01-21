Carmel Schools Asks For Help to Find Names of Servicemembers Killed in Duty

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Last year, the Carmel Board of Education’s Facilities and Transportation Committee began the process of identifying the names of all Carmel High School students who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation in the armed forces. We will honor the sacrifice made by these heroes on a memorial plaque to be placed in a prominent location on the grounds of Carmel High School.

It is our hope that this letter to the editor will provide our community with an additional opportunity to come forward with any further names that we may have inadvertently overlooked.

To date, we have identified the following Carmel High School students:

World War II: Francis J. Adams, George W. Bridle, John Clifton, John J. Cook, Reed Hopkins, William Mahl, Daniel J. O’Brien and Francis J. Sprague.

Korean War: Richard F. Turpin.

Vietnam War: Franklin C. Eucker, James C. Foster Jr., Harry Roy Lagerwall, Michael W. McDonald, Edward I. Starr and Kenneth Totten Jr.

If you are aware of a former Carmel High School student who died while serving our country, please send an e-mail to jcurzio1@carmelschools.org, jparaske@carmelschools.org, jwise1@carmelschools.org or BOE@carmelschools.org. You can also call 845-902-8477.

We thank the community for their assistance in helping honor our community’s heroes.

John C. Curzio II

Jason Paraskeva

James Wise

The letter writers are members of the Carmel Board of Education’s Transportation and Facilities Committee.