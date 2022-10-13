Carmel Rotary to Hold Winter Coat Drive Through October 31

We are part of The Trust Project

Helping those who don’t have winter coats will be the goal of the Carmel Rotary Club throughout the month of October during its coat drive.

Stefanie Hubert, Carmel Rotary Vice President, agreed to organize the event knowing that she had a houseful of winter coats not getting any use.

“With three boys, I have jackets and coats in various different sizes all in great condition, so I was happy to hear my Rotary Club would be collecting gently used or new coats,” Hubert said. “I will be organizing the coats by size and gender for local human service agencies like Catholic Charities, CoveCare and CAP.”

The drive will continue until Oct. 31, with three different locations equipped with a drop box. Those locations are Putnam National Bank located at 42 Gleneida Avenue, Carmel, Putnam National Bank, Lake Carmel Branch located at 497 Route 52, Carmel, and Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County at 1 Geneva Road, Brewster.

For more information, call Hubert, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam Executive Director, at (845) 278-6738 ext. 223, or email sh379@cornell.edu.

