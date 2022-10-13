Community Announcements 

Carmel Rotary to Hold Winter Coat Drive Through October 31

Examiner Media
We are part of The Trust Project

Helping those who don’t have winter coats will be the goal of the Carmel Rotary Club throughout the month of October during its coat drive.

Stefanie Hubert, Carmel Rotary Vice President, agreed to organize the event knowing that she had a houseful of winter coats not getting any use.

“With three boys, I have jackets and coats in various different sizes all in great condition, so I was happy to hear my Rotary Club would be collecting gently used or new coats,” Hubert said. “I will be organizing the coats by size and gender for local human service agencies like Catholic Charities, CoveCare and CAP.”

The drive will continue until Oct. 31, with three different locations equipped with a drop box. Those locations are Putnam National Bank located at 42 Gleneida Avenue, Carmel, Putnam National Bank, Lake Carmel Branch located at 497 Route 52, Carmel, and Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County at 1 Geneva Road, Brewster.

For more information, call Hubert, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam Executive Director, at (845) 278-6738 ext. 223, or email sh379@cornell.edu.

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service.

 

 

 

 

Share

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Stepinac High School Establishes New Business Department

Examiner Media
Carmel High

Carmel High Twirler to Represent Team USA in England

Rick Pezzullo
Brewster Police

Brewster Police Purchase New Vehicle with $50K State Grant

Rick Pezzullo