Carmel High School Welcomes New Business Honor Society Inductees

Carmel High School welcomed 18 high-achieving business-minded senior students into the Business Honor Society of New York in a recent ceremony.

To be inducted, senior students must have completed at least four business education classes, including at least one college-credit bearing course, while maintaining an 88% average in those business education courses and an overall average of 85% or greater.

“The entire Career & Technical Education Department is extremely proud of these hard-working students for this achievement,” said Dave Salvo, business education teacher. “They all have a really bright future ahead of them.”

Carmel High School offers the students a wide variety of business education classes to choose from, including College Accounting, College Management, College Marketing, College Business Law, College Business Economics, Digital Media 101, Business Math, Video Game Design, and Career & Financial Strategies. Students who take these classes learn business and life skills that are applicable in college and future careers.

Students inducted into the Business Honor Society this year include Vincent Carovillano, Juliana Cotza, Adrianna DeSalvo, Colin Forster, Michael Guiney, Salvatore Intravaia, Ryan Lynch, William Marsden, Karoline Montanha Costa, Olivia Murillo, Brendan Murphy, Breandan Richardson, Noah Richardson, Dylan Shields, Grace Sonnergren, Tayte Wong and Mark Yorio.