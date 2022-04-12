Carmel High School Names 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Carmel High School has named Ryan Doherty as valedictorian and Jack Boeheim as salutatorian of the Class of 2022.

“It was very exciting and relieving,” said Doherty upon learning he was ranked as valedictorian of the class. “I never made valedictorian my goal throughout high school; instead, I just focused on learning the material and getting the best possible grades that I could get.”

In October, Doherty was named one of two semifinalists from Carmel High School in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, which put him in the top 0.5 percent of students across the nation who took the PSAT/ National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as a junior.

Earlier this year he was also named as a Top 300 scholar in the 2022 Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition, for his research project which examined the racial and socioeconomic disparities in the usage of PrEP, a medication that significantly decreases HIV transmission when administered prior to exposure, within a county.

“Ryan is an exceptional young man who consistently strives toward breaking barriers and achieving excellence,” said Principal Lauren Santabarbara. “I have no doubt that we will see his name published in an academic journal or attached to scientific discovery in the future. Carmel High School is incredibly proud of Ryan, and we cannot wait to see the many achievements that await him.”

Doherty plans to major in biochemistry and public health to prepare for his current dream career as a biomedical research professor, though he is open to a career in a variety of fields including health law and biotechnology.

For Boeheim, being named salutatorian came as a surprise.

“Finding out that I earned the salutatorian title was a combination of surprise and joy,” said Boeheim. “I did not believe I was in the running for either title, but I kept my head down and worked hard regardless. It came as a very pleasant surprise to find out that I had earned salutatorian.”

Boeheim plans to major in computer science/engineering and his dream is to become a software engineer for a big tech company similar to Google, Apple or Facebook.

In his years at Carmel High School, Boeheim spent time playing on the boys’ lacrosse and track and field teams, played trombone in Band, and is a member of the National Honor Society. In addition to his school activities, he spends his time volunteering with different organizations and working a part-time job in customer service at DeCicco & Sons.

In October, Boeheim was one of six Carmel High School students who were honored as National Merit Commended Scholars, which placed him among the top 50,000 highest scores of PSAT takers across the nation.

“Jack is an extraordinary student who is not only dedicated to his studies but places a great deal of emphasis on the rigorous courses that he takes. Jack’s work ethic and drive are not only impressive but are telling of what Jack will achieve in the future,” said Santabarbara. “Carmel High School is so proud of all his accomplishments, and we wish him all the best as he begins his next steps.”

Carmel High School will celebrate Doherty, Boeheim, and the entire Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on June 22 on the high school’s athletic turf.