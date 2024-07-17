Carmel Approves Six-Month Moratorium to Put Brakes on Battery Farm

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Carmel Town Board last week unanimously voted to approve a six-month moratorium prohibiting the establishment of East Point Energy’s proposed lithium battery farm on 95 acres off Miller and Union Valley roads in Mahopac near the Somers border.

Applause fluttered the room after the July 10 vote, as hundreds of residents previously voiced their positions in objecting to the proposal on June 19, citing potential dangers and concerns for close to three hours. Residents had attended the previous public hearing in unity, explaining that an environmentally dangerous, for-profit facility had no home in Mahopac and surrounding towns.

According to prior town paperwork filed before the vote, town board members intended “to study the safety and security of these energy storage systems, including thermal runaway, off gassing and toxicity, stranded energy, ways to prevent fires, prevent by-product contamination, and ensure emergency responders have the necessary training and information to prepare and deploy resources in the event of a fire.”

An East Point Energy spokesman recently told Examiner Media in an email statement that “Safety is East Point Energy’s top priority — the safety of our projects, environment, and communities in which our projects are located. We are committed to responsibly developing the Union Energy Center project while continuously engaging with the community, as well as other local and state stakeholders.”

East Point confirmed that the project would meet or exceed all applicable codes and standards, claiming that “energy storage projects are thoroughly regulated, with oversight from federal, state, and local authorities, with thousands of energy storage systems already installed in New York and operating under applicable regulations.”

East Point also indicated that “fire incidents at energy storage facilities are extremely rare occurrences and remain isolated, but the industry has taken a proactive approach to working with policymakers and fire officials to promote safety.”

Although not a catastrophic event, just last week, a lithium-ion battery powered scooter on Weeks Court in Somers caught flames resulting in a flash fire, believed to be the result of an overheated charger.