Byrne’s a Strong Putnam County Executive Candidate But it’s Not a Done Deal

Recently, I received correspondence from Assemblyman Kevin Byrne declaring his candidacy to serve as our next Putnam County executive. I then read about his announcement in this newspaper. I was excited with Kevin’s decision and I contacted him to offer my full support. Our incumbent MaryEllen Odell has done an excellent job serving Putnam County, and Kevin has been right there with MaryEllen as the assemblyman for Putnam County.

As MaryEllen completes her final term in office, I can think of no one better to run for the office than Kevin Byrne.

I was concerned when I read County Legislator Carl Albano’s quote in the Courier on Nov. 16, stating “I am in 100 percent and have support of all the GOP committees from as far as I can tell.” I know Legislator Albano to be a good man, but this is false and quickly undermines our political process.

Carl cannot make that statement as I never had any communication with him. Carl suggested he had the support of “all the GOP committees…” As a member of the Carmel Republican Committee, I am annoyed with this statement. Currently, only one candidate has formally announced – Assemblyman Kevin Byrne.

Our GOP committees have not gone through the proper procedure to select a candidate. We have not held interviews and discussions. Each candidate is supposed to come before the committee to be interviewed in order to gain our endorsement prior to our party’s county convention. The fact that Carl is suggesting that this is a done deal should give every GOP committee member serious pause.

I am a man that respects the process, as do all the committee members. Candidates who work hard and present a good case for their candidacy will earn our vote and support.

We, as committee members, should be doing our due diligence to represent those people. Ultimately, the members of our Grand Old Party, and then the voters at large in November 2022, will decide who will lead our county into the future.

Personally, I believe that person to be Kevin Byrne. I have been a supporter of his since he first thought of running for the Assembly and his hard work and attention to detail proved that I made the right choice.

Kevin has worked with numerous county governments – as a first responder, as a nonprofit health leader and as a leader in government having served on a local town Planning Board, as deputy district director to former congresswoman Nan Hayworth and presently as our assemblyman. Kevin also holds a master’s degree in public administration and worked in healthcare administration for our state’s largest private multispecialty medical group.

He’s a fighter –he took on Cuomo and won – and I only see him getting better. Kevin believes in Putnam and I believe in Kevin.

John D. Huffnagel

Carmel Town Republican Committee Member