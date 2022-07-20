Byrne Rolls Out Tour to Improve County Government

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R-Mahopac) announced plans Monday to visit, speak with and tour a multitude of county and local government offices from inside and outside Putnam County to solicit ideas and best practices.

Byrne, who is virtually assured of being the next Putnam County executive with no major party opposition, has already met with Steve Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) during a special legislative session in Albany.

More recently, he toured the Crisis Stabilization Center in Dutchess County with numerous other senior county officials, including Amy Sayegh, chair of the Putnam County Legislature’s Committee on Health.

“Putnam County’s size and proximity to New York City has always put us in a particularly unique situation,” Byrne said. “It’s part of what makes this area so attractive to so many people, but it also often comes with additional bureaucratic hurdles from outside agencies like the DEC. We should never let that or anything else stop us from seeking out newer, better, more cost-effective ways to deliver quality services to our residents.”

Additional visits that have been planned include meeting with top officials and touring facilities in some of the region’s surrounding counties as well other larger municipal governments in other states associated with the American City & County Exchange (ACCE), an affiliate of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) where Byrne presently serves as New York’s state chairman.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to do something no other candidate for Putnam County Executive has done,” said Byrne. “We can spend the months leading up to November not focused simply just on politics, but on fact-gathering, planning and preparation to ensure we have the tools needed to lead Putnam County towards a better and brighter future in 2023.”