Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Board Names Three New Members

The Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Trustees has announced three new members, Donald Friedman, Margie Lewis, and Eon Nichols, who bring with them decades of expertise and service to benefit the hospital.

Friedman, a Fairfield County resident, joined the board with a keen sense of marketing and branding gained through his leadership positions at IBM, CA Technologies, Flex Technologies, Sequel, and Datalytics Technologies. Friedman has also served on a variety of public, private, and philanthropic boards, including Datawatch, Stevens Institute of Technology’s Howe School of Business, Datalytics Technologies, Vality, International Flex Technologies, Sheldahl, Fairfield County Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship.

Lewis is sharing her knowledge and expertise as a leader in the healthcare industry, where she has extensive experience as a professional services partner and managing director. Lewis has more than two decades of audit and consulting experience at Ernst & Young and EY/Cap Gemini serving healthcare entities, including serving as Northeast leader of Revenue Transformation Services. She also coordinated client services at EisnerAmper. Additionally, the Westchester County resident has devoted her time and talents to serving her community, including leadership positions with The Edgemont Scholarship Council, Congregation Kol Ami, Impact100 Westchester, and the Edgemont School Foundation.

Nichols, a Partner and Vice-Chair at Cuddy & Feder LLP, is a Westchester County resident who brings his experience representing corporate and non-profit agencies in a variety of real estate transactions to the Burke Board of Trustees. Nichols is a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Westchester County Bar Association, and the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, Inc., Commercial & Investment Division. He devotes his time to several boards, including The White Plains Housing Company, Inc., The Board of Directors of African American Men of Westchester, Inc., and The Business Council of Westchester, where he is a former Chairman of the Rising Stars Leadership Council.

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital is a not-for-profit, acute rehabilitation hospital in White Plains. Founded in 1915 through an endowment from philanthropist John Masterson Burke, it is the only hospital in Westchester County dedicated solely to adult rehabilitation medicine. Burke is a member of the Montefiore Health System, Inc. The hospital offers both inpatient and outpatient programs for those who have experienced a disabling illness, traumatic injury or surgery.