Bridget Angelini, of Diamond Point, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on Sept. 4, 1928, to Antonio and Louisa Navatta in Manhattan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Angelini, and sister Marion Bottino. She leaves behind her brother, Michael Navatta; her daughter, Phyllis Meliti and husband Greg Meliti; Louise Barcia and husband Vincent Barcia; her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

Bridget was loved by all who met her. She was a kind, generous, wonderful role model, and loved working as a teacher assistant at Pace Child Study Center and the Rosenthal Y.

She was an avid reader, and enjoyed gardening, cooking (especially for her family and Famiglia’s Deli) and crocheting. She loved spending time with her children and doting over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bridget will be missed every second of every day, but we will cherish every moment we had with her.

Visitation was held on Dec. 7 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville followed by the funeral service at Beecher Flooks.