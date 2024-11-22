Bridge Authority Advises Public of Bear Mount Bridge Centennial Events This Sunday

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

In connection with the 100th anniversary celebration of the opening of the Bear Mountain Bridge, the New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) advises motorists to expect delays near the span this Sunday morning.

On Sunday at 10 a.m., a dedication ceremony will be held on the west side of the bridge. Due to space limitations, the event is only open to invited guests. A ceremonial motorcade originating at Garrison Elementary School will proceed along Route 9D southbound toward the bridge shortly beforehand.

Traffic on the bridge will be temporarily shut down during the ceremony. Surrounding roadways will remain open but may experience delays during the ceremony. Although the ceremony will be kept to about a half-hour, residual delays may occur.

The Bridge Authority recommends that the public avoid unnecessary travel across the Bear Mountain Bridge between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Additionally, drivers traveling across the bridge during that time frame need to be aware of the presence of pedestrians crossing the roadway on the west side of the bridge.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., the public is invited to the premiere screening of a documentary titled “Bear Mountain Bridge: The First 100 Years” at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill. Information and a link to purchase tickets can be found at www.paramounthudsonvalley.com. The film was produced by the nonprofit Historic Bridges of the Hudson Valley with SDS Imagery and Tesseract Studios.