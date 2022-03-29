Brian Butler Hughes, 72, passed away peacefully in Danbury, Conn. on Mar. 19 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1949, in Mount Vernon. His family moved to Pleasantville where he attended St. Thomas Elementary School and graduated from Carlisle Military School in South Carolina in 1968. Brian joined the Air National Guard in 1970 as a crew chief for the 105th Tactical Air Support Group at Westchester County Airport.

Prior to entering pilot training at Enid Air Force Base in Oklahoma, he met the love of his life, Susan Intelisano. They were married May 23, 1976, and enjoyed 45 years and a beautiful family together.

After completing his training, he returned to Westchester to fly the 0-2 Skymaster and the C-131 Samaritan until transitioning to the C-5A Galaxy for the 105th Airlift Wing, which he flew until his retirement from the Air National Guard in 2010.

In addition to his military service, Brian also enjoyed a corporate career flying Gulfstream and Falcon jets for IBM Flight Operations for 34 years, working his way from a line pilot to chief pilot. This role provided him the opportunity to see the world and accumulate endless travel stories, which he was always thrilled to share.

When he wasn’t traveling the globe, “Big Bri” loved getting in a round of golf, enjoying a wide variety of culinary delights, watching (and quoting) great classic movies, and more than anything, spending time with his family – especially his four grandchildren, who always brought a giggle and his signature smile to his face.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; his children, Katie (John) Bello and Kevin (Elise) Hughes; and his four grandchildren, Jackson, Brian, Brooklyn and Sam, who will dearly miss their Papa.

The family received friends on Mar. 24 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Mar. 25 at Holy Innocents R.C. Church in Pleasantville. Burial followed at All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Brian’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, Folds of Honor, or a charity of choice.